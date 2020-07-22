Significant Stats: July 25 Edition

Alexander Gustafsson

Key Stats: 85.1% takedown defense (4th all-time among LHW), 4.02 strikes landed per minute, 1.56 takedowns per 15 minutes

What It Means: While competing with the best of the best at light heavyweight, Alexander Gustafsson’s movement and boxing often gave his opponents fits. With a frame that should translate well to heavyweight, the 6-foot-5 Gustafsson should also take with him the speed and technical ability that made him such a threat, and that technique also includes his underrated grappling, which allowed him to fend off or even attack fighters with a bigger reputation in that department.

What to Look For in the Fight: This is far from a classic striker-vs-grappler matchup, as both men have shown they are very much a threat where their backgrounds might not suggest. The biggest question marks come from what Gustafsson will look like at heavyweight and how much he weighs in at when it’s time to step on the scale. His movement and fluid striking should come up with him, but whether he has the chin and power to compete with the best heavyweights remains a question. Werdum, while unsuccessful in his last bout, is certainly eager to show he still can make a run at the heavyweight title at 42 years old.