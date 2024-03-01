Muhammad Mokaev: It Takes A Village

Mokaev’s sixth UFC outing takes place this weekend at the UFC Vegas 87, where he’ll face off against former flyweight title challenger Alex Perez at the UFC APEX. It’s a bout that “The Punisher” hopes will catapult him into a title shot later this year.

“I think every fight I’m getting stronger … mentally, physically, more experienced,” he told UFC.com during a pre-fight sit down ahead of his bout.

“Now I’m ready to fight a top 10 opponent. I mean, I’ve already fought Tim Elliott, but I think this will get me closer to the title.”