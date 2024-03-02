Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev

Interviews
UFC returns to UFC APEX with a heavyweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 12 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik square off with undefeated Shamil Gaziev. Also, No. 7 ranked flyweight contender Alex Perez battles unbeaten No. 8 Muhammad Mokaev.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROZENSTRUIK vs. GAZIEV will take place Saturday, March 2 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the prelims beginning at 1:30 pm ET / 10am PT followed by the main card at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards | Main Card Results
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev Results
- Vinicius Oliveira defeats Benardo Sopaj by KO (flying knee) at 4:41 of Round 3
- Aiemann Zahabi defeats Javid Basharat by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Christian Leroy Duncan defeats Claudio Ribeiro by TKO (elbows) at 1:57 of Round 2
- Ludovit Klein defeats AJ Cunningham by TKO (strikes) at 4:36 of Round 1
- Loik Radzhabov defeats Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady by KO (strikes) at 0:49 of Round 3
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev Prelim Results
Loik Radzhabov snatched victory from the jaws of defeat to open Saturday’s fight card.
The lightweight from Tajikistan came out of the gates well, taking the fight to Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady, hurting him in the early stages. But the Fortis MMA man endured and started to rally back through the second, only for Radzhabov to put a right hand on his jaw moments into the final round to kick off the finishing sequence.
After landing on the wrong side of things last time out, this is an outstanding way for Radzhabov to get back into the win column and kick off his 2024 campaign, and a great way to kick off Saturday's action. | Official Scorecards
Ludovit Klein defeats AJ Cunningham by TKO (strikes) at 4:36 of Round 1
Make it back-to-back wins and a five-fight unbeaten streak for Ludovit Klein.
The Slovakian lightweight took the fight to short-notice replacement opponent AJ Cunningham, looking sharp to start and never down-shifting until he had dispatched the Arkansas native. Judicious with his shot selection and offering to all levels, Klein finally put Cunningham down with a front kick to the midsection, registering his first stoppage victory since his debut win over Shane Young.
Klein is now 5-2-1 in the UFC and a sharp 4-0-1 since relocating to the lightweight ranks, punctuating that run with a statement effort here. The division is loaded with talent, but “Mr. Highlight” is one to keep close tabs on going forward. | Official Scorecards
Christian Leroy Duncan defeats Claudio Ribeiro by TKO (elbows) at 1:57 of Round 2
Christian Leroy Duncan made his fight with Claudio Ribeiro look like a sparring session on Saturday morning, taking the fight to the Brazilian and securing the finish in the early moments of the second round.
The Gloucester native was sharp from the start, hammering Ribeiro with varied, high percentage offerings that clearly stung the Dana White’s Contender Series graduate, including a spinning back kick to the body and a series of excellent elbows where he cleared Ribeiro’s guard first. In the second, Duncan quickly deposited his foe on the canvas, climbed into mount, and rained down elbows, earning the stoppage.
After arriving with a ton of hype, but stumbling in his sophomore appearance, “CLD” has now earned back-to-back stoppage wins while showing why he was and remains such a highly regarded addition to the middleweight ranks. | Official Scorecards
Aiemann Zahabi defeats Javid Basharat by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Aiemann Zahabi and Javid Basharat combined for another reminder of why many consider the bantamweight division the deepest, most talent-rich weight class in the UFC on Saturday.
The undefeated Basharat was in good form early, pressuring forward, using a diverse array of strikes to out-land Zahabi over the opening five minutes.
But the Montreal native began to close the gap in the second, landing the biggest singular shot late in the frame, causing Basharat to stumble. They were back-and-forth with little separation in the third, with Basharat offering slightly more diversity, while Zahabi delivered at a heavier clip down the stretch.
For the first time all day, the judges were called upon to determine a victor, and when the scorecards were added up, all three had it the same way, giving Zahabi his fourth straight victory as he bounced Basharat from the ranks of the unbeaten. | Official Scorecards
Vinicius Oliveira defeats Benardo Sopaj by KO (flying knee) at 4:41 of Round 3
Vinicius Oliveira and Benardo Sopaj combined for one of the best fights between duelling debutants in UFC history, with the Brazilian capping things in spectacular fashion.
Oliveira started well, taking advantage of some nerves on the part of Sopaj before the 23-year-old settled into the contest and grabbed hold of all the momentum. Midway through the second round, it seemed like Sopaj was on the verge of securing a finish, but Oliveira survived and shifting things back into his favor, hurting his fellow newcomer later in the round and before capping things with an insane flying knee knockout in the waning moments of the third.
This was a thoroughly entertaining fight and a devastating finish, one that instantly rockets to the top of the Knockout of the Year standings. | Official Scorecards
Eryk Anders vs Jamie Pickett
- Hard-hitting middleweights battle when Eryk Anders (15-8 1NC, fighting out of Birmingham, Ala.) meets Jamie Pickett (13-10, fighting out of Wilmington, N.C.)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 1:30pm ET/10:30am PT, while the main card kicks off at 4pm ET/1pm PT.
