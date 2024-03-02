Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev

Interviews
UFC returns to UFC APEX with a heavyweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 12 ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik square off with undefeated Shamil Gaziev. Also, No. 7 ranked flyweight contender Alex Perez battles unbeaten No. 8 Muhammad Mokaev.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROZENSTRUIK vs. GAZIEV will take place Saturday, March 2 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the prelims beginning at 1:30 pm ET / 10am PT followed by the main card at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards | Prelim Results
Matt Schnell vs Steve Erceg
- No. 9 ranked contender Matt Schnell (16-7 1NC, fighting out of Shreveport, La.) meets rising No. 12 Steve Erceg (11-1, Perth, Western Australia) in an exciting flyweight tilt
Umar Nurmagomedov vs Bekzat Almakhan
- Undefeated No. 13 ranked bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov (16-0, fighting out of Kizilyurt, Russia) faces UFC newcomer Bekzat Almakhan (14-1, fighting out of Uzynagash, Kazakhstan)
Alex Perez vs Muhammad Mokaev
- Alex Perez (24-7, fighting out of Lemore, Calif.) returns to the Octagon for the first time in almost two years looking for a statement victory over Muhammad Mokaev (11-0 1NC, fighting out of Manchester, England) in an exciting flyweight bout
Co-Main Event: Vitor Petrino vs Tyson Pedro
- Undefeated Vitor Petrino (10-0, fighting out of Santa Luzia, Minas Gerais, Brazil) locks horns with Tyson Pedro (10-4, fighting out of Sydney, Australia) at light heavyweight
Main Event: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Shamil Gaziev
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-5, fighting out of Paramaribo, Suriname) looks to kick off his 2024 campaign with another spectacular finish. A hard-hitting kickboxer, he has secured exiting KO wins against legends Junior Dos Santos, Alistair Overeem and Andrei Arlovski. Rozenstruik now aims to defend his spot in the rankings by stopping Gaziev in emphatic fashion.
- Shamil Gaziev (12-0, fighting out of Kingdom of Bahrain) intends to make the most of his first UFC main event by dispatching Rozenstruik with a dominant performance. A Dana White’s Contender Series signee, he earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his KO win over Martin Buday in December. Gaziev now vies for a thrilling finish to crack the heavyweight Top 15.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 1:30pm ET/10:30am PT, while the main card kicks off at 4pm ET/1pm PT.
