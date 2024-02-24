12TH ANNUAL UFC INTERNATIONAL FIGHT WEEK™ TAKES OVER LAS VEGAS FROM JUNE 24 – 30

UFC today announced that the 12th Annual UFC International Fight Week™ will take place in Las Vegas from Monday, June 24, through Sunday, June 30, headlined by UFC 303 with numerous events taking place throughout the city at venues including T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Convention Center, and Resorts World Las Vegas.

UFC International Fight Week, the organization’s week-long celebration of combat sports, will be highlighted by the 2024 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and the two-day UFC X fan experience. The week will be anchored by UFC 303, which takes place on Saturday, June 29, at T-Mobile Arena.

The prestigious 2024 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, held annually as part of International Fight Week, honors the contributors and athletes who helped shape UFC while leaving an indelible mark on the sport of mixed martial arts.

Spanning more than 200,000 square feet of the Las Vegas Convention Center’s entertainment activation space, UFC X, the organization’s fully immersive and easily accessible two-day fan experience, will feature larger brand and partner activations, live stage programming, athlete autograph sessions, and meet and greets, providing fans with unparalleled access to UFC champions, Hall of Famers, top-ranked contenders, and other UFC personalities.

UFC X will take place on Friday, June 28, and Saturday, June 29, at the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, one of the premier meeting and conference venues in Las Vegas. Fans who attend the two-day experience will have access to purchase exclusive merchandise at the UFC Store, while also participating in numerous interactive fan-favorite activities.



General admission tickets for UFC X start at $25 for one-day access and $45 for two-day access. All children ages 12 and under will receive free entry. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. PT on Friday, March 1 via AXS.com. VIP packages will also be made available for UFC X through UFC’s Official VIP Experiences partner, On Location, at UFCVIP.com. UFC X will be produced by global full-service cultural marketing agency 160over90.

Fans from around the world who attend International Fight Week will also be able to enjoy the activities of a traditional Fight Week, including ceremonial weigh-ins and press conferences, leading to the schedule’s culminating event, UFC® 303, on Saturday, June 29, at T-Mobile Arena.

UFC fans can also enter for their chance to win an unforgettable UFC Dream Week travel package for International Fight Week. One lucky winner and a guest will win a one-of-a-kind VIP experience that includes premium tickets to UFC® 303, the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and UFC X, as well as airfare and hotel accommodations. To learn more and enter, please visit DREAMWEEK.

Details regarding the fight card for UFC® 303, as well as event locations and additional activities for UFC International Fight Week will be announced at a later date. For more information, please visit UFCFIGHTWEEK.COM.