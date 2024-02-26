Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev

Competing for the first time since losing to current champ Alexandre Pantoja in the summer of 2022, the 31-year-old Perez has struggled to stay healthy and make it to the Octagon over the last couple years. He scored a pair of first-round stoppage wins in order to garner his championship opportunity, and will be an outstanding test for Mokaev if he can get back there.

Unbeaten in a dozen pro fights, the 23-year-old Mokaev is one of the best young prospects in the entire sport. He’s garnered five straight wins since arriving in the UFC, including three straight third-round submissions, and profiles as a future title challenger.

This is the next logical step in Mokaev’s career progression, and how he does against Perez will provide further clarity in terms of where he stands in the division at the moment and how quickly he can move into contention.

Eryk Anders vs Jamie Pickett

Veteran middleweights man the middle of the main card as Eryk Anders and Jamie Pickett face off on Saturday night.

Since posting 11 wins in his first 12 pro starts, Anders has run hot and cold inside the Octagon, going 4-7 with one no contest over his second dozen appearances. While he garnered Fight of the Night honors with Marc-Andre Barriault last time out, it unfortunately came in a unanimous decision loss that dropped him to 1-3 over his last four outings.

Pickett has struggled, as well, returning to Las Vegas in hopes of halting a four-fight slide. He garnered a pair of wins in the past and has frequently shown flashes of dynamic athleticism, but consistency and the willingness to wade into the fire have largely eluded him, leaving him backed into the corner here.

Umar Nurmagomedov vs Bekzat Almakham