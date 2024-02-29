Jairzinho Rozenstruik: Soldiering On

“In the future, I want to do a gym back home,” said Rozenstruik, who competes against Shamil Gaziev in the main event of this weekend’s return to the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. “I try to inspire fighters back home all the time.”

The first athlete from the small South American nation to compete inside the Octagon, the 35-year-old heavyweight admitted that he feels both pride and pressure being someone for the next generation to follow and aspire to emulate in mixed martial arts, the same way he did with another vaunted combat sports finisher.

“I was looking at Tyrone Spong as that person from kickboxing, and now they have me in the UFC — the biggest platform in combat sports,” continued Rozenstruik, who burst onto the scene with four stoppage wins in his rookie year and has remained a fixture in the Top 15 ever since. “It’s important to pass my knowledge through to the young fighters; it’s huge to do that and it feels good to do it.

"I feel like I owe it to them because I’ve been here — I’ve seen the missteps, I’ve been through it, so I have to pass it on to them. I owe them that and I have to do it.”