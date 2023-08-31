Manon Fiorot Expects A ‘Powerful’ Performance In Paris

“It has been a month of visualization of this moment with the music that will play during the walk,” Fiorot told UFC.com. “I'm excited for that moment. I think it will be powerful.”

The bout is Fiorot’s first mixed martial arts contest in her home country, but when she reflected on her past kickboxing performances at home, she believes she’ll shine on September 2.

The timing also works out because of the state of the women’s flyweight division at present. The fight sits perfectly between Erin Blanchfield’s decision win over Taila Santos and before the rematch between champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko on September 16.