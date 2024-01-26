Main Event Spotlight | UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov

After going three-for-three inside the Octagon, it was safe to say 2022 was the year of Roman Dolidze. Not only did he win three fights in six months, Dolidze finished all of his opponents by knockout in the first or second round.

In June of 2022, Dolidze started his knockout streak with a devastating knee from the clinch against Kyle Daukaus. Two months later, Dolidze landed a vicious combination to stop Phil Hawes late in round one. To close his 2022 campaign, Dolidze locked in a calf slicer against Jack Hermansson, then ground and pounded his way to victory.

Preview The UFC 298 Title Fight Between Alexander Volkanovski And Ilia Topuria

The Georgian finished four opponents since his UFC debut in 2020, which is tied for the most in the middleweight division in that span. All of those finishes can be attributed to his heavy hands; Dolidze’s 0.76 knockdowns per 15 minutes is the ninth highest rate of all active middleweights.