Nicky Rod Seeking Out The Submission | FPI 6

The New Jersey-born grappler attributes his hunt for finishes to his wrestling roots. While, yes, in theory, winning by pin is scored on your record the same as a decision, putting a decisive finish together by way of tech fall or pin benefits team scoring more than simply outpointing the opponent.

“I want the best result, which is a submission. I typically go out there having the single goal of being completely offensive the entire match,” Rodriguez said. “I would say my goal is to be attacking the entire match and when my opponent starts to make mistakes I’ll start to capitalize.”

A charismatic personality and entertaining grappling style are enough to intimidate any potential opponent. If that isn’t enough, Rodriguez always can lean on the “Black Belt Slayer” nickname he earned early in his grappling career. The Garden State native keeps his style unwavering to the opponent he will be stepping onto the mat with, and a dominant win is sought every time, no matter how they rank in comparison.