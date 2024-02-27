Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev

In just his second UFC appearance, Gaziev is stationed to take on Top 15 fixture Jairzinho Rozenstruik in Saturday night’s main event.

The undefeated heavyweight punched his ticket to the UFC with a first-round submission win over Greg Velasco last September on Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) and followed that up with an impressive second-round stoppage victory over Martin Buday on the UFC 296 prelims to advance to 12-0 overall.

Rarely do sophomores get hustled into headlining assignments, but Gaziev is in a unique position.

He’s 34 years old, unbeaten, and fought some solid competition on the regional circuit, including stopping former UFC competitor Darko Stosic in his final bout before venturing to Las Vegas last fall. Given how one-sided his bout with Buday was in December, there’s no real reason to bring him along slowly in the currently wide-open heavyweight division.

Saturday’s matchup with Rozenstruik is a strong test for Gaziev, who hails from Dagestan and trains in the Kingdom of Bahrain. While “Bigi Boy” is coming off a loss and has landed on the wrong side of the results in three of his last four outings, he’s only ever lost to ranked competitors and still brandishes the kind of punching power that can stop just about anyone in the division.

These are the kinds of matchups we need to see with fighters like Gaziev that are a little older and show clear signs of upside. We saw Abus Magomedov dropped into a comparable situation last summer, and while that didn’t work out in his favor, it did immediately establish where he fit in the middleweight ranks.

This fight should do the same for Gaziev this weekend.

