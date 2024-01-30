Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov

Already residing in the Top 10 in the ultra-competitive flyweight division, Silva is one of the most intriguing up-and-coming talents on the UFC roster, in my opinion, and this weekend’s clash with fellow Brazilian Viviane Araújo should be extremely informative.

Silva, who turns 27 on fight day, went 3-4-1 over her first eight fights, and has gone 13-1 since, with her lone loss coming to Marina Rodriguez, and her last four victories in her current 10-fight winning streak taking place under the UFC banner.

She debuted against Jasmine Jasudavicius in June 2022, ending a two-and-a-half-year absence and earning a unanimous decision win over the Canadian, which continues to age nicely. Since then, Silva has earned impressive stoppages of Tereza Bleda and Victoria Leonardo, and last time at UFC 292 in Boston, she swept the scorecards in a clash with Andrea Lee.

That victory elevated her into the Top 10, and now she faces her next test in the form of the Brazilian divisional mainstay Araujo.