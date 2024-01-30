Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov

Fight Coverage
Here we go, friends.
We waded into the waters in January with just a couple of events to get everybody back in the flow of things a little, easing back into the schedule much like we ease back into work after the Christmas and New Year’s break. But now it’s time to settle in, get comfortable, and get ready for a barrage of fight cards and promising competitors.
Saturday’s event kicks off an extended run of weekends featuring UFC events, and the trio of ascending talents spotlighted below feel like a great representation of three different types of fighters you’re going to frequently find featured in this space.
From a ranked, but still developing, Brazilian to a Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) grad that has yet to really get rolling and an Ultimate Fighter alum that posted a strong performance last time out, this is a solid set of names to know and watch this weekend.
Let’s take a closer look.
Natalia Silva
Already residing in the Top 10 in the ultra-competitive flyweight division, Silva is one of the most intriguing up-and-coming talents on the UFC roster, in my opinion, and this weekend’s clash with fellow Brazilian Viviane Araújo should be extremely informative.
Silva, who turns 27 on fight day, went 3-4-1 over her first eight fights, and has gone 13-1 since, with her lone loss coming to Marina Rodriguez, and her last four victories in her current 10-fight winning streak taking place under the UFC banner.
She debuted against Jasmine Jasudavicius in June 2022, ending a two-and-a-half-year absence and earning a unanimous decision win over the Canadian, which continues to age nicely. Since then, Silva has earned impressive stoppages of Tereza Bleda and Victoria Leonardo, and last time at UFC 292 in Boston, she swept the scorecards in a clash with Andrea Lee.
That victory elevated her into the Top 10, and now she faces her next test in the form of the Brazilian divisional mainstay Araujo.
Natalia Silva Finishes Leonardo In RD 1 |UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill
The 37-year-old has done well since touching down inside the Octagon at UFC 237, posting a 6-4 record that doesn’t fully reflect her talents or the level of competition she’s faced. While the results haven’t always been positive, Araujo has established herself as a “Neil Magny type” in the 125-pound weight class — a well-rounded, well-prepared veteran that is a tough out for all ascending hopefuls and good test for those ranked ahead of her.
Silva has methodically worked her way up the divisional ladder, and this is absolutely the type of fight she needs at this moment.
She has all the skills to thrive on Saturday and continue working forward in the weight class, but there is a reason every competitor has to step into the Octagon and actually pass a test like this before diving into the deep waters at the top of the division.
Will Silva sink or swim on Saturday at the UFC APEX?
Aliaskhab Khizriev
Khizriev was an obvious person of interest when he turned up back on Season 4, Week 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series, waltzing in with a perfect 12-0 record that included recent wins over Yasubey Enomoto and Rousimar Palhares, the latter coming in just 58 seconds.
That Tuesday in Las Vegas, “The Black Wolf” blew through Henrique Shiguemoto, collecting a rear-naked choke finish in 50 seconds to garner a UFC contract, and then…he vanished.
Okay, he didn’t actually vanish, but he struggled to make it to the Octagon, as four different opportunities went by the boards, either because he or his opponent had to withdraw for one reason or another. He finally made the walk for the first time in March 2022, facing off with Denis Tiuliulin (who was filling in for Abus Magomedov), winning the fight by second-round rear-naked choke to advance to 14-0 overall.
Aliaskhab Khizriev Submits Tiuliulin In His UFC Debut | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus
Khizriev has been out of action since then, withdrawing from a September bout with Jacob Malkoun, but is scheduled to make his return this weekend opposite Makhmud Muradov in the type of matchup that will instantly tell us a lot about where he stands in the 185-pound ranks.
It’s impossible to fully know what Khizriev brings to the table, given that he’s had one appearance in the last three years, and that came against a late replacement, but you don’t get to 14-0 with nine finishes without having at least a solid foundation of skills, regardless of who you’re fighting.
But that’s what makes this weekend’s matchup with Muradov so perfect: we know how good “Mach” is — what it takes and what it means to beat him — and if Khizriev can resurface and keep rolling, there will be a lot more people than just me curious to see what comes next for the DWCS mystery man.
Gilbert Urbina
Last spring, after nearly two years without an appearance, Urbina rocked up to the Octagon and halted Orion Cosce, dropping him with a check left hook less than a minute into the contest before ultimately dispatching him just before the three minute mark of the second round.
The 27-year-old was a contestant on Season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter, advancing to the semifinals, where he lost to Tresean Gore before replacing the Team Ortega fighter in the finale opposite Bryan Battle. He started well in that fight, cutting Battle and winning the opening stanza, before his fellow Team Volkanovski member rallied to secure the finish in the next round.
After that, “The RGV Bad Boy” kind of disappeared from the radar, popping back up last year, down a division and looking like an interesting name to track in the welterweight ranks.
Gilbert Urbina Gets The Body Shot TKO | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill
At six-foot-three, he has excellent height and a great frame for the 170-pound weight class, and it works well with his striking attack, as he is able to counter effectively while moving backwards, and land long, heavy shots from range without taking too much heavy fire in return. He’s still clearly a work in progress with just nine professional appearances under his belt, but he comes from a fighting family and his only loss prior to facing Battle on short notice came against Sean Brady under the LFA banner, which tells you how well-regarded Urbina has been at different points in his career.
Saturday’s matchup with Charles Radtke is a quality follow-up pairing — a date with someone else that is still just getting their feet wet in the UFC but coming off a win. “Chuck Buffalo” managed to out-work Blood Diamond in his promotional debut at UFC 293 and posted four straight wins inside the CFFC cage before that, including claiming the welterweight title, so he’s not someone Urbina can take lightly by any stretch.
Urbina looked great against Cosce, but now comes the hard part: following up on that performance after another eight months and change on the sidelines, against someone with a little more experience and a little more success under their belt than his last opponent.
The upside is there and easy to spot; it’s just a question of whether he can continue to perform to the best of his abilities when he crosses the threshold into the UFC Octagon and stands under the brightest lights in the sport.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. Road To UFC Season 2 finals kick off following the main card action on UFC Fight Pass.
