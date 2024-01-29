Pete Rodriguez: Brick By Brick

It wasn’t meant to be, at least not now, as the experts at the UFC Performance Institute let Rodriguez know that he will need a lot of time to acclimate his body to that weight, and 27-year-old prospects on the rise can’t afford that kind of time, so here he is, ready to pick up where he left off when he halted Jackson at the APEX.

“They (the UFC PI) measured my body density and my body structure and everything like that that. They tell you if you’re going to be able to make 155 healthy or not, or just stay at 170 and build muscle. They told me it'll take a while for me to get to 155 healthy and to stay around there. And then you’re basically going to have to diet year-round and they said it's going to be really unenjoyable because this is my body structure.”

Order UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria

Yeah, doesn’t sound like fun, especially in a business where you’re fighting in order to get ready for a fight, but Rodriguez doesn’t mind that part.

“I'm excited to get back and I'm ready for it,” he said. “I’m just keeping my head down the whole time and we're going to come out and show the world.”