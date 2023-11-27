Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Austin

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Bobby Green issued a challenge to the lightweight division for someone to step up when Dan Hooker was forced out last week, and Jalin Turner answered, setting up what should be an all-action battle in the co-main event.

One of the preeminent “truth machines” in the UFC, Green proved that fact last time out, extending his unbeaten streak to three with a 33-second knockout win over surging prospect Grant Dawson. He’s made 23 starts inside the Octagon, posting 12 victories and five finishes, with two of those coming in his two previous appearances this year, and has faced a veritable who’s who at 155 pounds over the years.

The 28-year-old Turner came into the year on a five-fight winning streak, having registered finishes in each of those outings. He’s dropped back-to-back split decisions to Gamrot and Hooker in fights that were ultra-close and absolutely thrilling, and a bounce-back win over Green on short notice would be an incredible way to reset things to wrap up the year.

Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo