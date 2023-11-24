Monthly Report | November 2023

One month, two countries, three events, and plenty of options to choose from when it comes to doling out the imaginary hardware for the penultimate month of the 2023 UFC campaign.

November saw the Octagon return to Sao Paulo, touch down at Madison Square Garden, and head home to Las Vegas, and along the way, the men and women that stepped into the eight-sided proving ground to compete delivered a bushel of action and plenty of memorable moments over the span of three events and 37 fights.

Order UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington

More than half of those contests ended inside the distance, including every fight on the UFC 295 main card, and five of six bouts on last weekend’s main card at the UFC APEX, as well. While there may not have been any monumental efforts that forced a re-examination of the rough draft of anyone’s year-end awards ballots (everyone has those, right? Just me?), there were some certain Top 10 performances that came to pass.

Here’s the rundown.

Breakout Performance: Benoît Saint Denis (UFC 295)