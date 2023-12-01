Official Scorecards | UFC Austin

Athletes
UFC returns to Austin, Texas with one of the most stacked fight nights of the year, headlined by a pivotal lightweight matchup between No. 4 Beneil Dariush and No. 8 Arman Tsarukyan. Also on the card, lightweight strikers collide as No. 12 ranked contender Jalin Turner takes on No. 13 Bobby Green in a five-round co-main event.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DARIUSH vs TSARUKYAN will take place Saturday, December 2 at Moody Center. The prelims will be simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ starting at 4pm ET/ 1pm PT, followed by the main card on ESPN and ESPN+ at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More
UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan Scorecards
Veronica Hardy vs Jamey-Lyn Horth
Veronica Hardy defeats Jamey-Lyn Horth by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Wellington Turman vs Jared Gooden
Jared Gooden defeats Wellington Turman by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:11 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Rodolfo Bellato vs Ihor Potieria
Rodolfo Bellato defeats Ihor Potieria by TKO (strikes) at 4:17 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Drakkar Klose vs Joe Solecki
Drakkar Klose defeats Joe Solecki by KO (slam) at 1:41 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Zachary Reese vs Cody Brundage
Cody Brundage defeats Zachary Reese by KO (slam) at 1:49 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Miesha Tate vs Julia Avila
Miesha Tate defeats Julia Avilaby submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:15 of Round 3 | Results, Highlights & More
Punahele Soriano vs Dustin Stoltzfus
Dustin Stoltzfus defeats Punahele Soriano by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:10 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Clay Guida vs Joaquim Silva
Sean Brady vs Kelvin Gastelum
Rob Font vs Deiveson Figueiredo
Co-Main Event: Jalin Turner vs Bobby Green
Main Event: Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan, live from Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 4pm ET/1pm PT.
