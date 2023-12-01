 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the start of the UFC Fight Night event at Moody Center on June 18, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Austin

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan Live From Moody Center In Austin
Dec. 2, 2023

UFC returns to Austin, Texas with one of the most stacked fight nights of the year, headlined by a pivotal lightweight matchup between No. 4 Beneil Dariush and No. 8 Arman Tsarukyan. Also on the card, lightweight strikers collide as No. 12 ranked contender Jalin Turner takes on No. 13 Bobby Green in a five-round co-main event.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DARIUSH vs TSARUKYAN will take place Saturday, December 2 at Moody Center. The prelims will be simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ starting at 4pm ET/ 1pm PT, followed by the main card on ESPN and ESPN+ at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More 

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan Scorecards 

Veronica Hardy vs Jamey-Lyn Horth

      Veronica Hardy defeats Jamey-Lyn Horth by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

      Wellington Turman vs Jared Gooden

        Jared Gooden defeats Wellington Turman by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:11 of Round 2

        Rodolfo Bellato vs Ihor Potieria

          Rodolfo Bellato defeats Ihor Potieria by TKO (strikes) at 4:17 of Round 2

          Drakkar Klose vs Joe Solecki 

            Drakkar Klose defeats Joe Solecki by KO (slam) at 1:41 of Round 1

            Zachary Reese vs Cody Brundage

                Cody Brundage defeats Zachary Reese by KO (slam) at 1:49 of Round 1

                Miesha Tate vs Julia Avila 

                      Miesha Tate defeats Julia Avila by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:15 of Round 3

                      Punahele Soriano vs Dustin Stoltzfus

                        Dustin Stoltzfus defeats Punahele Soriano by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:10 of Round 2

