The 10 | Year-End Moments Inside the Octagon

The first meeting between these two men was one of the most anticipated heavyweight battles in UFC history, with the stakes raised even more when it was announced that it would air on FOX as a one-hour special to kick off the UFC’s broadcast deal with the network.

It lasted just 64 seconds, as Dos Santos connected with a big shot that shook the equilibrium of Velasquez and quickly pounded out the finish to hand him his first loss and claim the UFC heavyweight title.

Each man earned an impressive victory in between their first and second encounters — “Cigano” successfully defending the title against Frank Mir, Velasquez mauling “Bigfoot” Silva — and everyone waited with baited breath to see how the rematch would play out.

Healthy and hell-bent on reclaiming the title, Velasquez was all over the Brazilian from the outset, and the longer it went, the more he distanced himself from Dos Santos. At various points, it felt like the bout could be halted, as the outcome was obvious, but it went the full 25 minutes, with Velasquez winning by a landslide on the scorecards.

They would do the “win one each and then fight again” thing once more, with Velasquez again dominating the rubber match, this time collecting a stoppage in the final frame.

Just as there are a few examples of Penn at the peak of his powers scattered throughout the UFC archives, there are a couple “Healthy Cain” moments in there too that show why he was viewed as a potential long-reigning champion for so long, and how the myriad injury issues that derailed his career were such a downer.

When he was right, Velasquez was unlike anyone we had seen before.

