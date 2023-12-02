UFC Austin Results

Athletes
Results
See The Fight Results As They Happen, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Winners And More Of UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan
UFC returns to Austin, Texas with one of the most stacked fight nights of the year, headlined by a pivotal lightweight matchup between No. 4 Beneil Dariush and No. 8 Arman Tsarukyan. Also on the card, lightweight strikers collide as No. 12 ranked contender Jalin Turner takes on No. 13 Bobby Green in a five-round co-main event.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DARIUSH vs TSARUKYAN will take place Saturday, December 2 at Moody Center. The prelims will be simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ starting at 4pm ET/ 1pm PT, followed by the main card on ESPN and ESPN+ at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan Results
- Dustin Stoltzfus defeats Punahele Soriano by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:10 of Round 2
- Miesha Tate defeats Julia Avilaby submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:15 of Round 3
- Cody Brundage defeats Zachary Reese by KO (slam) at 1:49 of Round 1
- Drakkar Klose defeats Joe Solecki by KO (slam) at 1:41 of Round 1
- Rodolfo Bellato defeats Ihor Potieria by TKO (strikes) at 4:17 of Round 2
- Jared Gooden defeats Wellington Turman by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:11 of Round 2
- Veronica Hardy defeats Jamey-Lyn Horth by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan Prelim Results
Flyweights Veronica Hardy and Jamey-Lyn Horth opened the evening with a grimy, hard-fought battle that went the distance.
Hardy was the quicker, sharper of the two out of the gate, utilizing her footwork and speed to successfully pick at Horth as the Canadian came forward looking to close the distance and cut off the cage. But as the fight progressed, Horth warmed into the battle, her physicality becoming a greater factor in the second half of the 15-minute affair.
/
They pushed through to the final horn, and when the scores were collected and totalled, it was Hardy that emerged on the happy side of the split decision verdict, collecting her second win of the year while handing Horth the first loss of her professional career. Now 8-4-1 overall and still just 28 years old, it will be interesting to see what 2024 holds for the Venezuelan athlete.
Jared Gooden defeats Wellington Turman by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:11 of Round 2
When Jared Gooden wins UFC contests, he does so in devastating fashion.
/
Back in the promotion for the second time, “Nite Train” started the second round of his clash with Wellington Turman swinging hammers, and the impact of those blows put the Brazilian on skates. Gooden never let off the gas, chasing Turman to the canvas and climbing into mount, moving to his back before ultimately sinking in the fight-ending choke.
After dropping his return to the Octagon in March, Gooden closes out the year by getting things moving in the right direction, picking up the 23rd win and 18th career finish in Austin.
Rodolfo Bellato defeats Ihor Potieria by TKO (strikes) at 4:17 of Round 2
What a comeback for Rodolfo Bellato!
The Brazilian newcomer spent the opening half of the second round on the canvas, desperate to avoid getting finished after Ihor Potieria sparked him early in the frame and chased him to the floor. But the recent Dana White’s Contender Series graduate weathered the storm and rallied, getting back to his feet, taking the fight to his Ukrainian counterpart, and ultimately dragging him to the canvas.
/
From there, Bellato worked into mount and unloaded, forcing referee Jacob Montal
Drakkar Klose defeats Joe Solecki by KO (slam) at 1:41 of Round 1
How about a knockout slam for your return to action?!
Joe Solecki took Drakkar Klose down almost immediately to begin their lightweight contest, but the veteran was able to reverse to top position, and when Solecki attacked an armbar from bottom, Klose elevated him, slammed him to the canvas, and earned the stoppage.
/
After spending the last year on the sidelines recovering from a knee injury, this is an emphatic way from the divisional stalwart to return to action and show he’s still a factor in the 155-pound weight class.
Cody Brundage defeats Zachary Reese by KO (slam) at 1:49 of Round 1
Apparently we’re finishing fights by slamming people looking to connect on submissions tonight.
Following in the footsteps of Drakkar Klose in the previous fight, Cody Brundage gathered Zach Reese into the air as he looked to connect his legs on a triangle choke attempt and brought him thundering down to the canvas with force, knocking him out instantly.
/
That is a massive victory for Brundage, who had dropped three straight before garnering a win by disqualification last time out. For him to do it on the same night as the UFC has already paid tribute to his coach, Marc Montoya, for his courageous battle against cancer surely makes it even sweeter.
Miesha Tate defeats Julia Avilaby submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:15 of Round 3
Former champ Miesha Tate returned to the bantamweight division and returned to her wrestling roots, using early takedowns in each frame en route to collecting a third-round submission win over Julia Avila.
/
In all three frames, the 37-year-old standout quickly closed the distance and changed levels, connecting her hands and dumping Avila to the canvas. From there, it was one-way traffic, as Tate battered the returning Avila in the first and second before working to the back and finding a rear-naked choke finish in the early moments of the third.
After an unpleasant trip to flyweight in her last outing and consecutive defeats, the former bantamweight titleholder got herself back into the win column, collecting her 20th career victory in the process. Tate preached all week that she was going to go back to her old ways, and that was on full display on Saturday night in Austin.
UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan Main Card Results
Dustin Stoltzfus defeats Punahele Soriano by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:10 of Round 2
Dustin Stoltzfus turned in his most complete performance to date in his six-fight UFC career, collecting a second-round submission win over Punahele Soriano to kick off Saturday’s main card.
From the outset, Stoltzfus was the slightly more active and effective of the two, offering greater variety and closing out the first round by putting Soriano on the canvas with a straight right hand before the horn. In the second, the Season 4 DWCS graduate turned to his wrestling more, putting his fellow Contender Series alum on the deck, where he eventually worked around to the back and locked up the choke.
Stoltzfus came in with just a single victory through his first five starts, but he looked tremendous from start-to-finish on Saturday, and it will be interesting to see how he builds on this performance in 2024.
Clay Guida vs Joaquim Silva
- UFC Hall of Famer Clay Guida (38-20, fighting out of Johnsburg, Ill.) plans to start another long win streak against Joaquim Silva (12-5, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) at lightweight
Sean Brady vs Kelvin Gastelum
- A high stakes welterweight bout sees No. 9 ranked contender Sean Brady (15-1, fighting out of Philadelphia, Penn.) welcomes No. 11 ranked middleweight Kelvin Gastelum (18-1 1NC, fighting out of Yuma, Ariz.) back to the division
Rob Font vs Deiveson Figueiredo
- An intriguing bantamweight bout pits No. 8 ranked contender Rob Font (20-7, fighting out of Woburn, Mass.) against former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (21-3-1, fighting out of Condor Belem, Para, Brazil)
Co-Main Event: Jalin Turner vs Bobby Green
- No. 12 ranked lightweight contender Jalin Turner (13-7, fighting out of Fontana, CA) steps in on short notice to face No. 13 ranked Bobby Green (31-14-1 1NC, fighting out of Fontana, CA) in a lightweight battle
Main Event: Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan
- Perennial top contender Beneil Dariush (22-5, fighting out of Yorba Linda, Calif.) has his sights set on securing another dramatic victory to return to the title conversation. A high-level grappler with knockout power, he has won eight of his last nine bouts, including wins over Mateusz Gamrot, Tony Ferguson and Drew Dober. Dariush now intends to show that he is still one of the best in the world by taking out Tsarukyan.
- Rising star Arman Tsarukyan (20-3, fighting out of Erevan, Armenia) looks to make the most of his second UFC main event by securing the biggest win of his career. Among the most well-rounded athletes on the UFC roster, Tsarukyan has impressed with finishes over Joel Alvarez, Joaquim Silva and Christos Giagos. He now aims to announce himself as the next challenger for the lightweight belt with a defining victory over Dariush.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan, live from Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 4pm ET/1pm PT.
Athletes