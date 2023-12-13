Colby Covington: 'The World Has Something Special Coming'

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Covington, on the prelim portion of the FOX-televised card, shut Barberena out over three rounds, but the victory and his 6-1 UFC record weren’t enough to raise the buzz. That started when he began to let more than his fighting do the talking, and four wins over Dong Hyun Kim, Demian Maia, Rafael Dos Anjos and Robbie Lawler, along with plenty of incendiary interviews, netted him an interim welterweight title, took him to star status and suddenly he was where he always wanted to be – at the top of the division, fighting the best in the world.

That’s seven years of work, but to Covington it doesn’t feel that long.

“Talking about it, it feels like it was yesterday,” I was watching the fight that Barberena had with (UFC welterweight champion) Leon (Edwards) and he (Barberena) dropped him with the uppercut and he should have finished him. Leon barely escaped that fight, and that's a guy I dominated for 15 minutes straight. It wasn't even close. There were no if, ands, or buts of who won that fight. Everybody knew I just completely dominated Barberena. And if you look at the tape of how Leon fought him, it wasn't like that. It was a fight where it was a toss-up, and he almost got finished that fight. So Brian was a tough guy, and he was the guy that launched me to where I'm at today.”