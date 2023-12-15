 Skip to main content
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec. 16, 2023

UFC will hold its final event of 2023 in the Fight Capital of the World, headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight championship bout that will see Leon Edwards defend against No. 2 ranked contender Colby Covington. Also, newly crowned flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja makes his first title defense when he rematches No. 4 ranked contender Brandon Royval.

UFC 296: EDWARDS vs. COVINGTON takes place Saturday, Dec. 16 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass with the action also continuing on ESPN2 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Main and co-main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More 

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington Scorecards 

Martin Buday vs Shamil Gaziev 

      Shamil Gaziev defeats Martin Buday by TKO (strikes) at 0:56 of Round 2

      Andre Fili vs Lucas Almeida

        Andre Fili defeats Lucas Almeida by TKO (strikes) at 3:32 of Round 1

        Tagir Ulanbekov vs Cody Durden 

          Tagir Ulanbekov defeats Cody Durden by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:25 of Round 2

          Casey O'Neill vs Ariane Lipski 

            Ariane Lipski defeats Casey O’Neill by submission (armbar) at 1:18 of Round 2

            Cody Garbrandt vs Brian Kelleher 

                Cody Garbrandt defeats Brian Kelleher by KO (right hand) at 3:42 of Round 1

                Irene Aldana vs Karol Rosa 

                      Irene Aldana defeats Karol Rosa by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) 

                      Alonzo Menifield vs Dustin Jacoby 

                       

                        Alonzo Menifield defeats Dustin Jacoby by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

                        Josh Emmett vs Bryce Mitchell 

                        Josh Emmett defeats Bryce Mitchell by KO (right hand) at 1:57 of Round 1

                        Tony Ferguson vs Paddy Pimblett 

                            Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Stephen Thompson 

                            Co-Main Event: Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval

                              Main Event: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington

                                Don't miss a moment of UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

