Fighters On the Rise | UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington

Durden registered just a single victory in his first four UFC starts, battling Chris Gutiérrez to a draw in his debut up a division before sandwiching a narrow decision win over Aoriqileng between quick submission losses to Jimmy Flick and Muhammad Mokaev.

Since then, however, the 32-year-old from Covington, Georgia has posted four straight victories to claim a place in the Top 15 in the flyweight division ahead of his clash with Tagir Ulanbekov this weekend in Las Vegas.

While his win over JP Buys came when he landed a blistering shot that put the South African down in a hurry, Durden amassed his other three wins during this current run of form deploying the same approach: wrestle, wrestle, and wrestle some more, trusting that his conditioning and his ability to dictate and control positions would be enough to allow him to carry the day.

It’s fitting that the American Top Team representative is from Georgia because he is an absolute bulldog in the Octagon, pressing and pressuring from the jump while constantly finding the energy to maintain that approach for 15 minutes, if need be, and lately, it’s been needed. In each of his last two wins — victories over Charles Johnson and Jake Hadley — Durden has won every round on every scorecard, offering his opponents few opportunities to have any real meaningful success while constantly grinding and grating on them for long stretches.