Colby Covington reacts after his unanimous-decision victory over Jorge Masvidal in their welterweight fight during the UFC 272 event on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Colby Covington’s Dream Fights

UFC Welterweight Contender Colby Covington Reveals His Dream Fights, Three Against UFC Legends And Three Against Current UFC Fighters
By Gavin Porter, On X @ItsGavinPorter • Nov. 24, 2023

The competitive nature within a fighter always creates the internal thought of potential matchups or matchups that could have been.

Due to a variety of circumstances, it’s rare for a fighter to get to have the opportunity to compete with their idols or face every one of their rivals. It could be a fight that was never even possible or a fight in a different weight class. It could be a fight was booked but fell through and never ended up happening.

Regardless, testing oneself is always on the mind of the best athletes in the world, and that includes former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington.

Here’s which fights “Chaos” has on his mind as he prepares to face Leon Edwards for the undisputed UFC welterweight title at UFC 296.

Covington’s Dream Fights Against UFC Legends

Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen prepares to face Rashad Evans in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC 167 event inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 16, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
“He’s my guy, but Chael Sonnen since we’re both from Oregon. That would be for supremacy of Oregon to see who’s the biggest gangster from Oregon. Sorry Chael, I love you, but we got to settle this, man.”

Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva reacts after knocking out Chael Sonnen during their UFC middleweight championship bout at UFC 148 inside MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 7, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Zuffa LLC)

“He’s regarded as one of the greatest fighters in UFC history with all the title defenses he had. It’s remarkable what he was able to achieve in his career. I definitely would love to step in there and test my skills and show that I am the greatest of all-time in this sport."

Randy Couture

Randy Couture reacts after defeating James Toney in the first round of their UFC heavyweight bout at the TD Garden on August 28, 2010 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
“Growing up, I was a big fan of Couture. He came out of Oregon a wrestler and has a lot of the same roots as me: an American, a patriot. The guy served in the army. I’m a big supporter of the military and first responders. I would love to lock horns with him and show him that the new age is a lot better than the old age.”

Covington’s Dream Fights Against Current UFC Fighters

Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev of Russia prepares to face Alexander Volkanovski of Australia in the UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 294 event at Etihad Arena on October 21, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
“Number one, for sure, is Islam Makhachev. That’s the money fight. That needs to be settled. USA vs Russia. It’s the Rocky IV theme line. Rocky vs Drago. Everybody is talking like he’s pound-for-pound this, he’s pound-for-pound that. Against me, he’ll see a real fighter. He needs to stop being a weight bully, cutting all that weight to get the size advantage over people, and he needs to come see America’s champ. He needs to come see Donald Trump’s favorite fighter. I’ll see you soon, Islam.”

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor during the filming of The Ultimate Fighter at UFC APEX on March 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
“One of the biggest and best fighters to ever grace the Octagon. I mean the biggest fighter, for sure, in terms of celebrity status. I think it’d be a great contest. What he’s been able to accomplish in this sport is unmatched and I’d love to lock horns with him. He’s unpredictable. You don’t know what you’re going to get when you get Conor in the Octagon. He knocked out Jose Aldo in 13 seconds, no one thought he was going to do that. I’d love to step in there because I believe that is someone that would really bring out the best in me and you’d see the best Colby Covington in that fight.”

Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier reacts after his submission victory over Michael Chandler in a lightweight bout during the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“A guy by the name of Dustin Soreier. He’s the one that got me kicked out of my old gym by crying and having feelings, saying, ‘Oh, Colby is a mean person. Kick him out of our gym,” while we get locked in an Octagon to hurt each other in our underwear on Saturday nights. I would love to square up with Dustin Soreier, but he’s afraid of me and he’s afraid of my shadow. I’ll never get to fight him because he’s just scared.”

Honorable Mention: Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards of Jamaica is seen on stage during the UFC 286 press conference at Magazine London on March 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

On December 16 at UFC 296 I’ll be facing Leon Edwards Scissorhands. That’s the fight I’ve been dreaming of for a long time. Everybody talks like he’s unbeatable, he’s on this long win streak, he can’t be stopped, this and that, he’s going to find out that I’m going to send him back to Hogwarts empty-handed.”

