Colby Covington’s Dream Fights

The competitive nature within a fighter always creates the internal thought of potential matchups or matchups that could have been.
Due to a variety of circumstances, it’s rare for a fighter to get to have the opportunity to compete with their idols or face every one of their rivals. It could be a fight that was never even possible or a fight in a different weight class. It could be a fight was booked but fell through and never ended up happening.
Regardless, testing oneself is always on the mind of the best athletes in the world, and that includes former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington.
Order UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington
Here’s which fights “Chaos” has on his mind as he prepares to face Leon Edwards for the undisputed UFC welterweight title at UFC 296.
Covington’s Dream Fights Against UFC Legends
Chael Sonnen
“He’s my guy, but Chael Sonnen since we’re both from Oregon. That would be for supremacy of Oregon to see who’s the biggest gangster from Oregon. Sorry Chael, I love you, but we got to settle this, man.”
Anderson Silva
“He’s regarded as one of the greatest fighters in UFC history with all the title defenses he had. It’s remarkable what he was able to achieve in his career. I definitely would love to step in there and test my skills and show that I am the greatest of all-time in this sport."
Randy Couture
“Growing up, I was a big fan of Couture. He came out of Oregon a wrestler and has a lot of the same roots as me: an American, a patriot. The guy served in the army. I’m a big supporter of the military and first responders. I would love to lock horns with him and show him that the new age is a lot better than the old age.”
Covington’s Dream Fights Against Current UFC Fighters
Islam Makhachev
“Number one, for sure, is Islam Makhachev. That’s the money fight. That needs to be settled. USA vs Russia. It’s the Rocky IV theme line. Rocky vs Drago. Everybody is talking like he’s pound-for-pound this, he’s pound-for-pound that. Against me, he’ll see a real fighter. He needs to stop being a weight bully, cutting all that weight to get the size advantage over people, and he needs to come see America’s champ. He needs to come see Donald Trump’s favorite fighter. I’ll see you soon, Islam.”
Conor McGregor
“One of the biggest and best fighters to ever grace the Octagon. I mean the biggest fighter, for sure, in terms of celebrity status. I think it’d be a great contest. What he’s been able to accomplish in this sport is unmatched and I’d love to lock horns with him. He’s unpredictable. You don’t know what you’re going to get when you get Conor in the Octagon. He knocked out Jose Aldo in 13 seconds, no one thought he was going to do that. I’d love to step in there because I believe that is someone that would really bring out the best in me and you’d see the best Colby Covington in that fight.”
Dustin Poirier
“A guy by the name of Dustin Soreier. He’s the one that got me kicked out of my old gym by crying and having feelings, saying, ‘Oh, Colby is a mean person. Kick him out of our gym,” while we get locked in an Octagon to hurt each other in our underwear on Saturday nights. I would love to square up with Dustin Soreier, but he’s afraid of me and he’s afraid of my shadow. I’ll never get to fight him because he’s just scared.”
Honorable Mention: Leon Edwards
“On December 16 at UFC 296 I’ll be facing Leon Edwards Scissorhands. That’s the fight I’ve been dreaming of for a long time. Everybody talks like he’s unbeatable, he’s on this long win streak, he can’t be stopped, this and that, he’s going to find out that I’m going to send him back to Hogwarts empty-handed.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.