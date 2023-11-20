The Journey Means More To Colby Covington

Part of the reason for Covington’s inactivity is due to the pair of fights between Edwards and former champion Kamaru Usman that took place over the last year and change.

Covington’s convincing win over Jorge Masivdal at UFC 272 moved him into position to be next for a shot at the welterweight belt, but Edwards’ incredible head kick knockout win over Usman altered the timeline for Covington’s title shot chances. Edwards’ victory at UFC 278 rightfully sent shockwaves through the mixed martial arts community – and it even surprised Covington. For the first time in over three-and-a-half years, Usman was not the champion of the welterweight division.

“My initial reaction was shock. I didn’t expect it to go like that, but I also realize that this is a sport like football, where you can land a Hail Mary, and that’s what happened,” Covington said. “He was losing the whole fight and in the last minute he landed his Hail Mary kick and it landed in the right spot. Usman made the wrong read and took his foot off the gas, and he paid the price.”

Furthermore, Covington is positive that Edwards’ knockout win to become champion was also partially in result to the damage caused to Usman by Covington at UFC 245 and UFC 268.