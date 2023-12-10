How To Watch UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington

 Skip to main content
Find Start Times And Fight Card Info For UFC 296 Live From T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas On December 16
Dec. 10, 2023

On December 16, the UFC closes out another big year with a championship doubleheader set to shake the foundations of the mixed martial arts world.

In the main event of UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, UFC welterweight champion Leon "Rocky" Edwards will attempt to hold off the charge of Colby "Chaos" Covington in a highly-anticipated showdown at 170 pounds. Plus, Alexandre Pantoja will risk his UFC flyweight championship for the first time in a rematch against surging rival Brandon Royval.

How do I stream UFC 296 on ESPN+?

The UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington Early Prelims kickoff Saturday December 16 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Order UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington

Who's fighting at UFC 296?

Main Card: 

  • Main Event: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington
  • Co-Main: Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval
  • Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Stephen Thompson
  • Tony Ferguson vs Paddy Pimblett
  • Vicente Luque vs Ian Garry

Prelims:

  • Josh Emmett vs Bryce Mitchell
  • Irene Aldana vs Karol Rosa
  • Cody Garbrandt vs Brian Kelleher
  • Casey O'Neill vs Ariane Lipski

Early Prelims:

  • Alonzo Menifield vs Dustin Jacoby
  • Tagir Ulanbekov vs Cody Durden
  • Andre Fili vs Lucas Almeida
  • Martin Buday vs Shamil Gaziev
  • Randy Brown vs Muslim Salikhov
What time does UFC 296 start?

United States

Canada 

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland

Central Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, and Sweden)

Finland

Australia

New Zealand

Africa

Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Macau, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, East Timor)

Brazil

Iceland 

India

MENA

Pakistan

Rest of the World: 

Don't miss a moment of UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

