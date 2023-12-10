How To Watch UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington

In the main event of UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, UFC welterweight champion Leon "Rocky" Edwards will attempt to hold off the charge of Colby "Chaos" Covington in a highly-anticipated showdown at 170 pounds. Plus, Alexandre Pantoja will risk his UFC flyweight championship for the first time in a rematch against surging rival Brandon Royval.

How do I stream UFC 296 on ESPN+?

The UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington Early Prelims kickoff Saturday December 16 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.