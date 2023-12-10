How To Watch UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington

Free Fight
On December 16, the UFC closes out another big year with a championship doubleheader set to shake the foundations of the mixed martial arts world.
In the main event of UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, UFC welterweight champion Leon "Rocky" Edwards will attempt to hold off the charge of Colby "Chaos" Covington in a highly-anticipated showdown at 170 pounds. Plus, Alexandre Pantoja will risk his UFC flyweight championship for the first time in a rematch against surging rival Brandon Royval.
How do I stream UFC 296 on ESPN+?
The UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington Early Prelims kickoff Saturday December 16 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
Who's fighting at UFC 296?
Main Card:
- Main Event: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington
- Co-Main: Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval
- Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Stephen Thompson
- Tony Ferguson vs Paddy Pimblett
- Vicente Luque vs Ian Garry
Prelims:
- Josh Emmett vs Bryce Mitchell
- Irene Aldana vs Karol Rosa
- Cody Garbrandt vs Brian Kelleher
- Casey O'Neill vs Ariane Lipski
Early Prelims:
- Alonzo Menifield vs Dustin Jacoby
- Tagir Ulanbekov vs Cody Durden
- Andre Fili vs Lucas Almeida
- Martin Buday vs Shamil Gaziev
- Randy Brown vs Muslim Salikhov
What time does UFC 296 start?
United States
- Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN+
- Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+
- Early Prelims: 6pm ET / 3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS
United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland
- Main Card: 3am GMT (Sunday) on TNT Sports Box Office and Discovery+
- Prelims: 1am GMT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, TNT Sports and Discovery+
- Early Prelims: 11pm GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS
Central Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, and Sweden)
- Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on:
- RMC Sport 2 (France)
- UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass (Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain)
- DAZN (Germany, Italy)
- Discovery+ (Netherlands)
- Eurosport (Spain)
- Polsat Sport (Poland)
- Viaplay (Denmark, Norway and Sweden)
- UFC FIGHT PASS (Switzerland)
- Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, Discovery+ (Netherlands), RMC Sport 2 (France), and Eurosport (Spain) Viaplay (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland)
- Early Prelims: 12am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and Polsat (Poland) and Viaplay (Sweden, Norway, Denmark)
Finland
- Main Card: 5am EET (Sunday) on Viaplay
- Prelims: 3am EET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and Viaplay
- Early Prelims: 1am EET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and Viaplay
Australia
- Main Card: 2pm AEDT / 11am AWST (Sunday) on Main Event on Foxtel, Main Event on Kayo, Fetch TV and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
- Prelims: 12pm AEDT / 9am AWST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and ESPN
- Early Prelims: 10am AEDT / 7am AWST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
New Zealand
- Main Card via PPV: 4pm NZDT (Sunday) on SKY Arena, Sky Sports Now, Spark Sport and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
- Prelims: 2pm NZDT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT
- Early Prelims: 12pm NZDT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Africa
- Main Card: 3am WAT / 4am SAST (Sunday) on SuperSport Action and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
- Prelims: 1am WAT / 2am SAST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and SuperSport Action
- Early Prelims: 11pm WAT / 12am SAST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Macau, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, East Timor)
- Main Card: 10am HKT (Sunday) on Fox Sports, Fox+ (Hong Kong & Singapore), and UFC FIGHT PASS (Philippines & Singapore)
- Prelims: 8am HKT (Sunday) on Fox Sports and Fox+ (Hong Kong & Singapore)
Iceland
- Main Card: 2am GMT (Sunday) on Viaplay
- Prelims: 12am GMT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 10pm GMT (Saturday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
MENA
- Main Card: 6am GST (Sunday) on AD Fight, Starzplay and UFC Arabia
- Prelims: 4am GST (Sunday) on ADM Sports 2, AD Fight, Starzplay, and UFC Arabia
- Early Prelims: 2am GST (Sunday) on ADM Sports 2, AD Fight, Starzplay and UFC Arabia
Don't miss a moment of UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
