Charles Jourdain: Getting Better With Time

“The reason (for the time away) was I need to mature a bit because I've been on the unfortunate side of a couple decisions that, in many people’s eyes, I should have won,” Jourdain said. “It all came down to the fact that I'm very immature and I want to please the crowd more than to win and you cannot do that in UFC because your place, someone is trying to take it, so I need to win more than to please the crowd.”

When Jourdain made his UFC debut back in 2019, he was only 23 years old. The eight-month layoff that he had after his fight against Wood was the first official break that he has had since he began fighting when he was 16. There’s no doubt that the featherweight can’t wait to get back inside the Octagon, this time against featherweight Kron Gracie, but sometimes you have to take some time for yourself.

Now he awaits his moment on the main card of UFC 288 in front of a packed house at Prudential Center in Newark. Even though he understands how much of a factor the crowd has played in his last two fights, this time around he believes he’ll be relaxed on Saturday night.

“It's already my 11th fight in the UFC at only 27 years old, the biggest promotion in the world, the biggest crowd in the world, the best fans in the world, so I'm getting used to it,” Jourdain said. “I like it. Everybody's going to either cheer for him, or cheer for me. I think the fans are going to be the biggest winner that night, but I'm going to be a winner myself, as well.”