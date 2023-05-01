UFC 288 Embedded | All Episodes

Athletes
UFC returns to Newark for the first time since 2019 for a bantamweight title fight that features champion Aljamain Sterling who faces former two-division champion Henry Cejudo. In the co-main event, welterweight contenders throw down as No. 4 Belal Muhammad battles No. 5 Gilbert Burns.
UFC 288: STERLING VS CEJUDO takes place Saturday, May 6 from the Prudential Center with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
UFC 288 Embedded | Episode 1
Champ Aljamain Sterling shows out for his hometown fans. Henry Cejudo trains with his team; Gilbert Burns stays close to home. Belal Muhammad pushes with another Chi-town title hopeful. Bryce Mitchell embraces retro recovery techniques.
UFC 288 Embedded | Episode 2
Henry Cejudo flies cross-country. Gilbert Burns trains with Kamaru Usman. Belal Muhammad stays competitive. Champ Aljamain Sterling makes a bridge and tunnel trip to New Jersey. The headliners size each other up.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pmET/7pm PT.
