Henry Cejudo Found The Fire To Fuel His Return

Life at home is different for Cejudo, as well. The 36-year-old got married in 2021, and later the same year, he and his wife, Karolina, had their first child. The day before UFC.com went out to Arizona to visit Cejudo, the Cejudo clan announced that they were expecting a second child, due in October. He also started breaking down fights and posting behind-the-scenes training vlogs on the YouTube channel he started in June 2022, posting several times a week.

That all makes for a jam-packed day-to-day schedule, which understandably makes nailing down a time and place for a half-hour interview nearly as tricky as coming up with a gameplan that can stump his next opponent. As he is wont to do, however, Cejudo adapted and found some time between filming another fight breakdown and his second training session of the day.

“Life is somewhat of a business,” Cejudo told UFC.com. “You got to provide for your family. I’ve got a kid now and I have another one on the way, so it's not just about me. The world championship, it is just about me, but what comes with that is about my family. It's about others. If I had all the money in the world, I probably wouldn't come back. I'm making good money now, but that's just an honest assessment. I want my family to be good and live good on top of me having that drive once again.”

The mere existence of motivation is crucial in Cejudo’s decision to return to competition.