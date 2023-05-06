Athletes
See The Fight Results As They Happen, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Winners And More From The Prudential Center In Newark
UFC returns to Newark for the first time since 2019 for a bantamweight title fight that features champion Aljamain Sterling who faces former two-division champion Henry Cejudo. In the co-main event, welterweight contenders throw down as No. 4 Belal Muhammad battles No. 5 Gilbert Burns.
UFC 288: STERLING VS CEJUDO takes place Saturday, May 6 from the Prudential Center with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
Main and co-main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo Results
- Charles Jourdain defeats Kron Gracie by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Matt Frevola defeats Drew Dober by TKO (strikes) at 4:08 of Round 1
- Khaos Williams defeats Rolando Bedoya by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)
- Virna Jandiroba defeats Marina Rodriguez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
- Parker Porter defeats Braxton Smith by TKO (strikes) at 2:10 of Round 1
- Ikram Aliskerov defeats Phil Hawes by KO (right hand) at 2:10 of Round 1
- Claudio Ribeiro defeats Joseph Holmes by TKO (strikes) at 3:21 of Round 2
UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo Main Card Fight Results
Charles Jourdain defeats Kron Gracie by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Charles Jourdain fought a patient, technical, and tactical fight to secure a unanimous decision win over Kron Gracie in the opening bout of the UFC 288 pay-per-view main card.
The French-Canadian picked at Gracie on the feet throughout, dominating the action when the two were in space before defending well and working back to standing whenever the fight went to the canvas. Gracie was unable to take Jourdain down, resulting in his pulling guard, but he was never able to get close to finding a submission or truly threatening Jourdain.
While not the kind of highlight reel effort Jourdain is used to delivering, this was the precise type of calm, measured, professional effort the 27-year-old needed. After dropping consecutive fights to end last year, Jourdain gets himself back in the win column and moving in the right direction to begin his 2023 campaign. | Official Scorecards
UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo Prelim Fight Results
Matt Frevola defeats Drew Dober by TKO (strikes) at 4:08 of Round 1
The final lightweight prelim between Drew Dober and Matt Frevolawas the physical representation of the adage “All Gas, No Brakes” as the lightweights came out swinging and only stopped once referee Herb Dean pulled Frevola off of Dober.
Frevola landed the first clean shot seconds into the fight, and the two stayed after each other from that point forward. Dober started to take command of the fight, pressuring forward and getting a good read on Frevola’s attacks, but a Superman punch snapped his head back and then a right hook to the jaw put him on the deck.
From there, “The Steamrolla” chased him to the canvas and pounded out the biggest stoppage win of his career.
That’s now three straight first-round finishes for Frevola, who moves to 5-3-1 inside the Octagon and 11-3-1 overall. | Official Scorecards
Kennedy Nzechukwu defeats Devin Clark by submission (ninja choke) at 2:28 of Round
It’s as if Kennedy Nzechukwu needs to get stung once or twice before he get into the fight because “The African Savage” took a big shot early, only to rally and finish Devin Clark with a ninja choke in the second round.
Clark landed a right hand that backed Nzechukwu into the fence early in the opening stanza, prompting the powerful “Brown Bear” to swarm and look to finish. But when Clark hit pause, Nzechukwu went on the offensive, battering Clark along the wall with big punches, elbows, and knees to the body. The Fortis MMA man stayed on the offensive in the second, and when Clark changed levels in search of a takedown, the lanky Nzechukwu locked up a ninja choke, putting Clark to sleep.
This is now three straight wins and three straight finishes for the developing and dangerous Nzechukwu, who has finished each of his last five victories while moving to 12-3 overall. Now 30 years old and nine deep in his UFC career, Nzechukwu should have a number next to his name going forward and merits a step up next time out. | Official Scorecards
Khaos Williams defeats Rolando Bedoya by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)
Welterweights Khaos Williams and Rolando Bedoya went shot-for-shot for 15 minutes on the prelims, standing in the pocket and trading with only a handful of seconds spent in the clinch and no time logged on the canvas.
Khaos Williams Post-Fight Interview | UFC 288
Khaos Williams Post-Fight Interview | UFC 288
/
The powerful Williams came out of the gate looking to land his trademark power, but the newcomer Bedoya was more than happy to stand in and respond, smiling as the shots came in and landed. As the fight progressed, Bedoya got more and more comfortable, chopping at Williams’ lead leg and landing more frequently than the UFC veteran.
The judges were tasked with determining the victory and when the nines and tens were tallied, it was Williams who took home the W, getting himself back into the win column and extending his record to 5-2 inside the Octagon. | Official Scorecards
Virna Jandiroba defeats Marina Rodriguez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Virna Jandiroba dominated the action in the all-Brazilian strawweight battle with Marina Rodriguez that kicked off the televised prelims on Saturday.
The former Invicta FC champion put her countrywoman on the canvas in both the first and second, landing damage from top position and keeping Rodriguez’s shoulders pinned to the canvas. Rodriguez had some success on the feet to start the third, but as soon as Jandiroba got a hold of her, the fight went back to the ground and stayed there.
This was a sharp effort and big victory for Jandiroba, who earned a victory over Angela Hill in her lone 2022 appearance, and should vault further up the rankings with this win over Rodriguez. | Official Scorecards
UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo Early Prelim Results
Parker Porter defeats Braxton Smith by TKO (strikes) at 2:10 of Round 1
Parker Porter slimmed down and said it would help produce his first UFC finish, and that’s precisely what happened.
Parker Porter Post-Fight Interview | UFC 288
Parker Porter Post-Fight Interview | UFC 288
/
After avoiding the early power shots fired off by Braxton Smith, Porter stuck a jab in the newcomer’s face, buried a knee into his midsection, and happily went to the ground with Smith as he tried to change levels in a panic. From there, Porter quickly climbed into mount and rained down blows, forcing the stoppage.
Porter looked to be in great shape, moved well, and leaned on his experience to collect his fourth UFC victory and first UFC stoppage win. | Official Scorecards
Ikram Aliskerov defeats Phil Hawes by KO (right hand) at 2:10 of Round 1
KA-BOOM!
Ikram Aliskerov scored one of the nastiest knockouts of the year in his UFC debut on Saturday, hitting Phil Hawes with a perfect one-two that sent the six-fight veteran to the Shadow Realm.
Ikram Aliskerov Post-Fight Interview | UFC 288
Ikram Aliskerov Post-Fight Interview | UFC 288
/
Hawes was effective and looked sharp with his standup early, but a high kick seemed to daze the New Jersey native and then Aliskerov turned out the lights.
The Russian newcomer impressed on Dana White’s Contender Series and made a massive statement with a walk-off win over Hawes here. Now 14-1 overall, this is now six straight wins for the emerging Aliskerov. | Official Scorecards
Claudio Ribeiro defeats Joseph Holmes by TKO (strikes) at 3:21 of Round 2
Claudio Ribeiro said he was going to dance into and out of the Octagon to kick off Saturday’s card and the Brazilian made good on his promise, collecting a stoppage win over Joseph Holmes in the opener.
Claudio Ribeiro Post-Fight Interview | UFC 288
Claudio Ribeiro Post-Fight Interview | UFC 288
/
In the late stages of the first, Ribeiro climbed into mount and rained down blows that had Holmes covering up, with the bell coming before the Brazilian could get “Ugly Man Joe” out of there. Midway through the second, a step-in right hand put Holmes on the defensive against the fence, and Ribeiro never allowed him to recover, pounding out the finish.
This was the first UFC victory for the energetic Dana White’s Contender Series graduate, who lost his debut to Abdul Razak Alhassan, but gets back into the win column here, moving to 11-3 overall while maintaining his 100 percent finishing rate. | Official Scorecards
Movsar Evloev vs Diego Lopes
- No. 10 ranked featherweight Movsar Evloev (16-0, fighting out of Sunzha, Republic of Ingushetia, Russia) takes on newcomer Diego Lopes (21-5, fighting out of Puebla, México by way of Manaus, Amazonas, Brasil) in a featherweight bout
Jéssica Andrade vs Yan Xiaonan
- No. 4 ranked strawweight contender Jéssica Andrade (24-10, fighting out of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) takes on Yan Xiaonan (16-3, 1NC, fighting out of Beijing, China) at strawweight
Co-Main Event: Belal Muhammad vs Gilbert Burns
- Top ranked welterweights collide when No. 4 ranked Belal Muhammad (22-3, 1NC, fighting out of Chicago, IL) takes on No. 5 Gilbert Burns (22-5, fighting out of Boca Raton, FL by way of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) in the co-main event
Main Event: Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo
- Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (22-3, fighting out of Uniondale, NY) aims to defend his belt against former champion Henry Cejudo (16-2, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ)
Don't miss a moment of UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pmET/7pm PT.