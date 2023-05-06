Official Scorecards | UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo

Athletes
UFC returns to Newark for the first time since 2019 for a bantamweight title fight that features champion Aljamain Sterling who faces former two-division champion Henry Cejudo. In the co-main event, welterweight contenders throw down as No. 4 Belal Muhammad battles No. 5 Gilbert Burns.
UFC 288: STERLING VS CEJUDO takes place Saturday, May 6 from the Prudential Center with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
Main and co-main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More
UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo Scorecards
Joseph Holmes vs Claudio Ribeiro
Official Result: Claudio Ribeiro defeats Joseph Holmes by TKO (strikes) at 3:21 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Phil Hawes vs Ikram Aliskerov
Official Result: Ikram Aliskerov defeats Phil Hawes by KO (right hand) at 2:10 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Braxton Smith vs Parker Porter
Official Result: Parker Porter defeats Braxton Smith by TKO (strikes) at 2:10 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Marina Rodriguez vs Virna Jandiroba
Official Result: Virna Jandiroba defeats Marina Rodriguez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Khaos Williams vs Rolando Bedoya
Official Result: Khaos Williams defeats Rolando Bedoya by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Devin Clark
Official Result: Kennedy Nzechukwu defeats Devin Clark by submission (ninja choke) at 2:28 of Round | Results, Highlights & More
Drew Dober vs Matt Frevola
Official Result: Matt Frevola defeats Drew Dober by TKO (strikes) at 4:08 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Kron Gracie vs Charles Jourdain
Official Result: Charles Jourdain defeats Kron Gracie by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Movsar Evloev vs Diego Lopes
Athlete Profiles: Movsar Evloev | Diego Lopes
Purchase The PPV | Results, Highlights & More
Jéssica Andrade vs Yan Xiaonan
Athlete Profiles: Jéssica Andrade | Yan Xiaonan
Purchase The PPV | Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Belal Muhammad vs Gilbert Burns
Athlete Profiles: Belal Muhammad | Gilbert Burns
Purchase The PPV | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo
Don't miss a moment of UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pmET/7pm PT.