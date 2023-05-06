 Skip to main content
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo, Live From The Prudential Center In Newark
May. 6, 2023

UFC returns to Newark for the first time since 2019 for a bantamweight title fight that features champion Aljamain Sterling who faces former two-division champion Henry Cejudo. In the co-main event, welterweight contenders throw down as No. 4 Belal Muhammad battles No. 5 Gilbert Burns

UFC 288: STERLING VS CEJUDO takes place Saturday, May 6 from the Prudential Center with the main card at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ESPN+ at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

Main and co-main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More 

 

UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo Scorecards 

Joseph Holmes vs Claudio Ribeiro 

      Claudio Ribeiro defeats Joseph Holmes by TKO (strikes) at 3:21 of Round 2

      Claudio Ribeiro defeats Joseph Holmes by TKO (strikes) at 3:21 of Round 2 

      Phil Hawes vs Ikram Aliskerov

      Ikram Aliskerov defeats Phil Hawes by KO (right hand) at 2:10 of Round 1

      Ikram Aliskerov defeats Phil Hawes by KO (right hand) at 2:10 of Round 1 

      Braxton Smith vs Parker Porter 

      Parker Porter defeats Braxton Smith by TKO (strikes) at 2:10 of Round 1

      Parker Porter defeats Braxton Smith by TKO (strikes) at 2:10 of Round 1 

      Marina Rodriguez vs Virna Jandiroba

      Virna Jandiroba defeats Marina Rodriguez  by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

      Virna Jandiroba defeats Marina Rodriguez  by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) 

      Khaos Williams vs Rolando Bedoya

        Khaos Williams defeats Rolando Bedoya by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

        Khaos Williams defeats Rolando Bedoya by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28) 

        Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Devin Clark 

          Kennedy Nzechukwu defeats Devin Clark by submission (ninja choke) at 2:28 of Round

          Kennedy Nzechukwu defeats Devin Clark by submission (ninja choke) at 2:28 of Round 

          Drew Dober vs Matt Frevola 

          Matt Frevola defeats Drew Dober by TKO (strikes) at 4:08 of Round 1

          Matt Frevola defeats Drew Dober by TKO (strikes) at 4:08 of Round 1 

          Kron Gracie vs Charles Jourdain 

          Charles Jourdain defeats Kron Gracie by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

          Charles Jourdain defeats Kron Gracie by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

          Movsar Evloev vs Diego Lopes 

          Jéssica Andrade vs Yan Xiaonan

          Co-Main Event: Belal Muhammad vs Gilbert Burns

          Main Event: Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo

