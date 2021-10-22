Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori

UFC continues its run of shows at UFC APEX with a highly anticipated matchup of ranked middleweights, as Paulo Costa returns to action against Marvin Vettori. [The main event bout between Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori will now be contested at 205 lb. Both athletes and the Nevada State Athletic Commission have confirmed.]

In the lightweight co-main event, Grant Dawson looks to remain undefeated in the UFC as he takes on Ricky Glenn.



UFC FIGHT NIGHT: COSTA vs. VETTORI will take place Saturday, October 23 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at a special start time of 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET and the main card at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET.



A limited number of tickets will be available on Monday, October 18 at www.axs.com.

Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori Official Weigh-In Results: