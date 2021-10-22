 Skip to main content
Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori

The Fighters Have Stepped On The Scales Before Their Saturday Showdowns
By UFC Staff Report • Oct. 22, 2021

UFC continues its run of shows at UFC APEX with a highly anticipated matchup of ranked middleweights, as Paulo Costa returns to action against Marvin Vettori. [The main event bout between Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori will now be contested at 205 lb.  Both athletes and the Nevada State Athletic Commission have confirmed.]

In the lightweight co-main event, Grant Dawson looks to remain undefeated in the UFC as he takes on Ricky Glenn. 
 
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: COSTA vs. VETTORI will take place Saturday, October 23 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at a special start time of 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET and the main card at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET.
 
A limited number of tickets will be available on Monday, October 18 at www.axs.com.

Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori Official Weigh-In Results:

MAIN CARD

Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Paulo Costa (204.5) vs Marvin Vettori (204)

Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Grant Dawson (156) vs Rick Glenn (155.5)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Jessica-Rose Clark (135.5) vs Joselyne Edwards (134.5)

Featherweight Bout: Alex Caceres (146) vs Seungwoo Choi (145.5)

Welterweight Bout: Francisco Trinaldo (169.5) vs Dwight Grant (170)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Nicolae Negumereanu (204.5) vs Ike Villanueva (205)

PRELIMS

Middleweight Bout: Junyong Park (185.5) vs Gregory Rodrigues (185.5)

Lightweight Bout: David Onama (153.5) vs Mason Jones (156)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Tabatha Ricci (115) vs Maria Oliveira (115)

Middleweight Bout: Jamie Pickett (184.5) vs Laureano Staropoli (185.5)

Lightweight Bout: Khama Worthy (155) vs Jai Herbert (155)

Flyweight Bout: Jeff Molina (125) vs Daniel da Silva (125)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Livinha Souza (115) vs Randa Markos (115)

Bantamweight Bout: Jonathan Martinez (135) vs Zviad Lazishvili (135)

