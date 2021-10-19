Fighters On Rise | UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori

SeungWoo Choi looks to give himself an early birthday present as he steps into the cage for the second time this year just 10 days ahead of his 29th birthday for a pivotal clash with Alex Caceres.

The South Korean featherweight dropped his first two appearances inside the Octagon, but each of those losses have aged well, as the first came against unbeaten and ranked Movsar Evloev on short notice, and the second opposite gritty and technical Canadian Gavin Tucker three months later. Since then, Choi has collected three straight victories, putting his solid height and reach for the division to good use in decision wins over Suman Mokhtarian and Youssef Zalal before flashing his power against Julian Erosa last time out.

The aptly nicknamed “Sting” has sharp, quick hands and has looked increasingly comfortable and confident with each successive trip into the Octagon, which is something that doesn’t get discussed enough when dissecting the efforts and upside of emerging talents. Jumping from Double A or Triple A to the major leagues is daunting, with many athletes stumbling out of the gate. But everyone struggles at some point, and the key is keeping tabs on the ones that learn from those miscues and start showing signs of progress, as Kim has done over his last three fights.

This pairing with Caceres is an outstanding opportunity to get a better read on where the 28-year-old stands in the 145-pound weight class, as the 33-year-old veteran enters in the best form of his UFC career, riding a four-fight winning streak and finally blossoming into a stalwart in the featherweight ranks.

If Choi can push his winning streak to four while turning back Caceres, he’ll head into 2022 as one of the top names to watch outside the Top 15 in the ultra-competitive featherweight division and primed for another step up in competition next time out.

Junyong Park