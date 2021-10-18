Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori

PAULO COSTA VS. MARVIN VETTORI

Middleweight contenders coming off failed bids to claim championship gold begin their efforts to earn another title shot against one another here as Paulo Costa returns to face Marvin Vettori in what should be an explosive main event.

Costa has not competed since suffering a second-round stoppage loss to Israel Adesanya last September on Fight Island, which ended his 13-fight unbeaten streak. The Brazilian powerhouse had won each of his previous five UFC appearances, including stoppage victories over Johny Hendricks and Uriah Hall, as well as a hard-fought decision over perennial contender Yoel Romero, and remains an elite talent, but the division has shifted a great deal in his stead and now “The Eraser” looks to cement his position with a dominant effort on Saturday.

REWIND: UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont Final Results

Vettori is one of those fighters that rose in Costa’s absence, parlaying a December win over Jack Hermansson and an April triumph over Kevin Holland into a championship opportunity in June.

He landed on the wrong side of the results against Adesanya for a second time, again seemingly to his surprise, and arrives here aiming to start another impressive run like the five-fight winning streak he built between his tandem losses to the reigning champ.

These are two of the most aggressive, emotional fighters in the division, and with position in the divisional hierarchy at stake as they’re fresh of championship setbacks, it should mean a high-energy, all-action battle between these two on Saturday night.

GRANT DAWSON VS. RICKY GLENN

Grant Dawson squares off with Ricky Glenn in a co-main event battle between lightweights looking to build off impressive finishes in their last outings and take another step forward in the ultra-competitive 155-pound ranks.

Entering on an eight-fight winning streak and brandishing a 5-0 mark inside the Octagon, Dawson made a statement in his lightweight debut in March, finishing Brazilian veteran Leonardo Santos at the end of the third round. A highly regarded prospect during his days on the regional scene, the Glory MMA & Fitness representative has been as good as advertised since arriving in the UFC and stands as one of the top young talents in the lightweight division.