Junyong Park Just Built Different

Junyong Park is narrating what he identifies as the origins of his trademark durability. As he does, you can almost hear a dramatic movie theme swelling in the background, the prelude to an epic hero’s journey.

“I used to wrestle boulders,” he adds with riotous laughter, and you can’t quite tell if he’s kidding. It would certainly explain a lot.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori

“I'm ‘The Iron Turtle,’ I have to be durable! Like a turtle, I prioritize my defense.”

Not unlike Max “Blessed” Holloway, Park frequently refers to himself by his fighter nickname, and as nicknames go, “The Iron Turtle” might be one of the most appropriate in the promotion.

First there’s the heritage angle. Initially inspired by the Ninja Turtles, Park morphed it to reference Korea’s Geobukseon warship. Commonly referred to as the “turtle ship,” it was notable for being the first ironclad vessel in the country’s Royal Navy.