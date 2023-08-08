UFC Rankings Report | Week Of August 8, 2023

Six fighters moved spots in the latest women’s pound-for-pound rankings – three moving up, three moving down.

The biggest riser in the overall women’s rankings is Tatiana Suarez, who is up six spots to No. 9 following her second-round submission victory against Jessica Andrade at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font on Saturday in Nashville. Andrade, her opponent, is down four spots to No. 12 in the pound-for-pound rankings.

Also moving up in the rankings are Erin Blanchfield, who is up one spot to No. 6, and Yan Xiaonan, who is up one spot to No. 8 and last fought in May, defeating Andrade.

Falling in the rankings in addition to Andrade is Amanda Lemos, who is down two spots to No. 14 and will fight Zhang Weili at UFC 292 later this month for the women’s strawweight title, and Mayra Bueno Silva, who is down one spot to No. 15 and defeated Holly Holm last month.

Flyweight