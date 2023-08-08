 Skip to main content
Tatiana Suarez reacts after her submission victory over Jessica Andrade of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Bridgestone Arena on August 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
UFC Rankings Report | Week Of August 8, 2023

See Which Fighters Have Moved Up And Down In The Latest Edition Of The Rankings
By Patrick Felts, On Twitter @patrickjfelts • Aug. 8, 2023

The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters have moved up and moved down in the most recent edition of the UFC rankings.

Five divisions saw updates to their rankings this week: women’s pound-for-pound, flyweight, featherweight, women’s flyweight, and women’s strawweight.

Women’s Pound-For-Pound

Tatiana Suarez Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font
Tatiana Suarez Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font
Six fighters moved spots in the latest women’s pound-for-pound rankings – three moving up, three moving down.

The biggest riser in the overall women’s rankings is Tatiana Suarez, who is up six spots to No. 9 following her second-round submission victory against Jessica Andrade at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font on Saturday in Nashville. Andrade, her opponent, is down four spots to No. 12 in the pound-for-pound rankings.

See All The Results From UFC Nashville

Also moving up in the rankings are Erin Blanchfield, who is up one spot to No. 6, and Yan Xiaonan, who is up one spot to No. 8 and last fought in May, defeating Andrade.

Falling in the rankings in addition to Andrade is Amanda Lemos, who is down two spots to No. 14 and will fight Zhang Weili at UFC 292 later this month for the women’s strawweight title, and Mayra Bueno Silva, who is down one spot to No. 15 and defeated Holly Holm last month.

Flyweight

Tim Elliott reacts during a flyweight bout against Victor Altamirano of Mexico during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 03, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Tim Elliott reacts during a flyweight bout against Victor Altamirano of Mexico during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 03, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Two fighters traded places in the flyweight division rankings this week.

Tim Elliott is up one spot from No. 10 to No. 9 in the latest rankings, while Manel Kape is down one spot from No. 9 to No. 10 in the rankings.

Featherweight

A pair of fighters swapped spots in this week’s featherweight division rankings.

Up one spot from No. 12 to No. 11 is Bryce Mitchell, and moving down one place from No. 11 to No. 12 is Sodiq Yusuff.

Women’s Strawweight

Tatiana Suarez Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font
Tatiana Suarez Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font
A major upheaval hit the women’s strawweight division this week following UFC Nashville.

Tatiana Suarez, victorious in Nashville against Jessica Andrade, is up six spots in the division to No. 4 from No. 10. As a result, six fighters are down one spot each in the rankings, each passed by Suarez on her meteoric rise.

Those six fighters now behind Suarez are No. 5 Amanda Lemos, No. 6 Jessica Andrade, No. 7 Virna Jandiroba, No. 8 Mackenzie Dern, No. 9 Marina Rodriguez, and No. 10 Tecia Torres.

Women’s Flyweight

Katlyn Chookagian rests in her corner between rounds against Viviane Araujo of Brazil in their women's flyweight bout during the UFC 262 event at Toyota Center on May 15, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Katlyn Chookagian rests in her corner between rounds against Viviane Araujo of Brazil in their women's flyweight bout during the UFC 262 event at Toyota Center on May 15, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Two fighters switched places in the women’s flyweight rankings this week.

Jessica Andrade, who lost a strawweight bout to Tatiana Suarez at UFC Nashville on Saturday, is down one spot in the flyweight division, as well, to No. 6 from No. 5.

Surpassing Andrade by moving up one spot from No. 6 to No. 5 is Katlyn Chookagian, who most recently lost to Manon Fiorot at UFC 280 last year.

Make Your Match: Build Your Dream Fight Card For A Chance To Win

Looking Towards Next Week

A pair of ranked fights highlight the card at UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Dos Anjos this Saturday at the UFC APEX.

The main event between No. 10 welterweight Vicente Luque and No. 9 Rafael Dos Anjos headlines the night, as the two fighters look for a win to keep their hopes of challenging for a belt and staying in the welterweight rankings alive.

The weekend’s other ranked bout is in the light heavyweight division, where No. 13 ranked Khalil Rountree Jr. takes on No. 14 Chris Daukaus – two fighters who desperately need a victory in order to remain in the top 15 by this time next week.

: