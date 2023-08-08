UFC Rankings Report | Week Of August 8, 2023

Power Slap
The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters have moved up and moved down in the most recent edition of the UFC rankings.
Five divisions saw updates to their rankings this week: women’s pound-for-pound, flyweight, featherweight, women’s flyweight, and women’s strawweight.
Women’s Pound-For-Pound
Tatiana Suarez Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font
Six fighters moved spots in the latest women’s pound-for-pound rankings – three moving up, three moving down.
The biggest riser in the overall women’s rankings is Tatiana Suarez, who is up six spots to No. 9 following her second-round submission victory against Jessica Andrade at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font on Saturday in Nashville. Andrade, her opponent, is down four spots to No. 12 in the pound-for-pound rankings.
Also moving up in the rankings are Erin Blanchfield, who is up one spot to No. 6, and Yan Xiaonan, who is up one spot to No. 8 and last fought in May, defeating Andrade.
Falling in the rankings in addition to Andrade is Amanda Lemos, who is down two spots to No. 14 and will fight Zhang Weili at UFC 292 later this month for the women’s strawweight title, and Mayra Bueno Silva, who is down one spot to No. 15 and defeated Holly Holm last month.
Flyweight
Two fighters traded places in the flyweight division rankings this week.
Tim Elliott is up one spot from No. 10 to No. 9 in the latest rankings, while Manel Kape is down one spot from No. 9 to No. 10 in the rankings.
Featherweight
A pair of fighters swapped spots in this week’s featherweight division rankings.
Up one spot from No. 12 to No. 11 is Bryce Mitchell, and moving down one place from No. 11 to No. 12 is Sodiq Yusuff.
Women’s Strawweight
Tatiana Suarez Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font
A major upheaval hit the women’s strawweight division this week following UFC Nashville.
Tatiana Suarez, victorious in Nashville against Jessica Andrade, is up six spots in the division to No. 4 from No. 10. As a result, six fighters are down one spot each in the rankings, each passed by Suarez on her meteoric rise.
Those six fighters now behind Suarez are No. 5 Amanda Lemos, No. 6 Jessica Andrade, No. 7 Virna Jandiroba, No. 8 Mackenzie Dern, No. 9 Marina Rodriguez, and No. 10 Tecia Torres.
Women’s Flyweight
Two fighters switched places in the women’s flyweight rankings this week.
Jessica Andrade, who lost a strawweight bout to Tatiana Suarez at UFC Nashville on Saturday, is down one spot in the flyweight division, as well, to No. 6 from No. 5.
Surpassing Andrade by moving up one spot from No. 6 to No. 5 is Katlyn Chookagian, who most recently lost to Manon Fiorot at UFC 280 last year.
Looking Towards Next Week
A pair of ranked fights highlight the card at UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Dos Anjos this Saturday at the UFC APEX.
The main event between No. 10 welterweight Vicente Luque and No. 9 Rafael Dos Anjos headlines the night, as the two fighters look for a win to keep their hopes of challenging for a belt and staying in the welterweight rankings alive.
The weekend’s other ranked bout is in the light heavyweight division, where No. 13 ranked Khalil Rountree Jr. takes on No. 14 Chris Daukaus – two fighters who desperately need a victory in order to remain in the top 15 by this time next week.
