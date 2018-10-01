Tybura Looks To Begin A New Era In Russia

Building momentum in the fight game is an important factor and it’s something that can truly propel a fighter to reach new heights. After beating Stefan Struve last July, that is exactly what top ten UFC heavyweight Marcin Tybura is looking to achieve.

“Actually I’ve been waiting a long time for my career to start a new era or something,” Tybura said. “Because I’m not happy enough about my last three fights. I’m trying to take more risks this time, I want this fight to be better to watch. Much better, spectacular. I will be looking for a finish before times up.”

That finishing ability is something that we have seen from Tybura before in his fights against Luis Henrique and Viktor Pesta. On Saturday at UFC Saint Petersburg he will be facing Shamil Abdurakhimov who is coming off a win over Andrei Arlovski during the UFC’s first trip to Russia last September.

We caught up with Tybura to talk about fighting in Russia, what he’s been working on and what he thinks about his opponent.