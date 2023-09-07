Tai Tuivasa Is Happy To Be Home

Embedded
The moment UFC announced its return to Sydney, Australia, for the first time in six years, everyone figured Tai Tuivasa would find a spot on the card. The proud Western Sydney native is as tied with his home city as any fighter is on the roster, so it only makes sense for everyone involved.
Tuivasa, naturally, has fond memories of fighting in Sydney. He made his UFC debut during the promotion’s most recent visit to New South Wales, stopping Rashad Coulter in the first round. Tuivasa would follow that with another first-round finish when he got Cyril Asker out of there early at UFC 221 in Perth. However, Tuivasa is now looking for his first win Down Under since then, as he dropped his last appearance in Australia when Serghei Spivac submitted him at UFC 243 in Melbourne.
MMA Coaches Break Down UFC 293 Main Event
More critically than that, though, is Tuivasa heads into his co-main event with Alexander Volkov having lost his last two bouts to Ciryl Gane and Sergei Pavlovich via knockout, which came in the span of three months. That prompted a step back for Tuivasa, who had fought six times since March 2021. After spending the last several camps in Dubai, Tuivasa opted to bring his camp back to Australia, and he feels the decision paying dividends.
“I feel a lot fresher at this camp,” Tuivasa told UFC.com. “I think maybe just taking my son to training and stuff really makes you push that extra bit, and having him there kind of gets me through the session easier. It's been good. I really loved this camp at home, so I feel good and ready to roll.
How To Watch UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland In Your Country
“(It’s good) to be at home and to do normal things like pick up my son and drop my son off to school and just being around and seeing familiar faces. I've been training with a lot of my childhood friends and family since I was a little kid. It's really been awesome, to be honest.”
From the sound of it, Tuivasa made the right move coming home just as he made the right move going to Dubai a few fights ago. While he maintains the easy-going energy as always, there is some palpable urgency for “Bam Bam” ahead of this bout.
Tai Tuivasa | Top Finishes
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Tai Tuivasa | Top Finishes
/
Before his back-to-back losses, Tuivasa was on a roll. Five consecutive knockout wins, punctuated with his finish of Derrick Lewis in Houston, had Tuivasa in the highly intriguing heavyweight title picture. Losses to Gane in Paris and Pavlovich in Orlando aren’t anything to hang one’s head about, but Tuivasa definitely doesn’t want to find himself on a three-fight skid as he did back in 2019. The 34-year-old Volkov is a literal tall task at 6-foot-7, but Tuivasa, who does hold a win over Stefan Struve, is no stranger to the situation.
“I think it's a great matchup,” Tuivasa said. “He's a guy I’ve watched for many years and someone that I've always wanted to share the cage with. It's great. I'll get to do it at home. He's coming off a two-fight winning streak. I'm coming off a two-fight (losing streak), so this is definitely my time to get back on top.”
Adesanya vs Strickland Stats Breakdown | Order UFC 293
As far as replicating that excitement from his UFC debut, Tuivasa is a little skeptical. All he is concerned about is delivering the goods at home this weekend, not about what he has or hasn’t accomplished in the country beforehand.
Tai Tuivasa vs Alexander Volkov Preview | UFC 293
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Tai Tuivasa vs Alexander Volkov Preview | UFC 293
/
What is a certainty is that the home crowd is eagerly anticipating the signature “shoey” celebration should Tuviasa get the W, which is almost guaranteed to set arena off on a bender ahead of the middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.
“Every fight that you win is a great feeling and something you can't ever get back,” Tuivasa said. “I think at home, my family there, a crowd full of Westies, it's going to be special, but until then, I’ve been working hard, and I've put everything I've had into getting the win. I'll be ready.”
So will the crowd, likely with a beer and a shoe in hand.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland, live from Qudos Arena in Sydney, Australia. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Tags