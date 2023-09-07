Tai Tuivasa Is Happy To Be Home

Tuivasa, naturally, has fond memories of fighting in Sydney. He made his UFC debut during the promotion’s most recent visit to New South Wales, stopping Rashad Coulter in the first round. Tuivasa would follow that with another first-round finish when he got Cyril Asker out of there early at UFC 221 in Perth. However, Tuivasa is now looking for his first win Down Under since then, as he dropped his last appearance in Australia when Serghei Spivac submitted him at UFC 243 in Melbourne.

More critically than that, though, is Tuivasa heads into his co-main event with Alexander Volkov having lost his last two bouts to Ciryl Gane and Sergei Pavlovich via knockout, which came in the span of three months. That prompted a step back for Tuivasa, who had fought six times since March 2021. After spending the last several camps in Dubai, Tuivasa opted to bring his camp back to Australia, and he feels the decision paying dividends.