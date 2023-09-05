Main Event Spotlight | UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

Embedded
It will has been six long years since the fans in Sydney have been treated to a UFC event, and their patience will be rewarded September 9 with a truly compelling middleweight title bout between champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293. Despite stark differences in approach and personality, there’s plenty of data to suggest that the contest could keep the crowd at Qudos Bank Arena on the edge of their seats. Here’s a few top-line numbers to keep in mind heading into the event this weekend.
Strikers Delight
Stranger things have happened, but it’s one of the safest bets in all of MMA that Adesanya vs Strickland isn’t going to be a Brazilian jiu-jitsu or wrestling clinic. Both men have achieved their status among the greatest middleweights in the world by damage they inflict with their feet or their four-ounce gloves. At the risk of oversimplifying this particular bout, you might describe it as a clash of quality vs quantity.
Whether it’s the fight-altering head strikes, the heat-seeking body shots, or the lethal leg kicks, when Israel Adesanya throws, he throws with precision. The Last Stylebender currently is third all-time among middleweights when it comes to significant strikes, connecting a total of 976 times. Still only 34 years old, it’s not hard to imagine Adesanya owning the record before he decides to hang it up.
Sean Strickland’s approach when the Octagon door closes relies more on volume. One of the division’s busiest strikers, he currently owns the third highest rate of significant strikes among UFC middleweights (6.19 per minute), with more than 80% of those shots aimed at the head. That level of output usually leaves his opponents playing catch-up, as he averages a strike differential of 1.87 per minute. Using such an attack has not only frustrated his opponents, but left him in possession of several division records. His significant strike totals against Uriah Hall (186), Jack Hermansson (153) and Jared Cannonier (152) were good enough for 2nd, 6th and 8th all time among middleweights, respectively.
Secret Weapons
Adesanya’s gift for delivering those significant strikes has created the natural byproduct of knockdowns. He knocked down Kelvin Gastelum four times in the UFC 236 co-main, which stands as the most ever in any UFC title fight. His knockdown vs Alex Pereira at UFC 287 tied Anderson Silva for most in middleweight history (13), which means even one against Strickland will have him standing alone with the record.
Strickland will have something to say about that, however. Defense is a key component of Strickland’s game. He’s arguably the best at 185 pounds at avoiding punches and kicks coming his way. To date, he’s successfully thwarted more than 65% of his opponent’s significant strike attempts. That’s the best of any middleweight currently fighting, and fifth among middleweights all-time. It will likely prove to be a crucial counter to Adesanya’s attack.
And not for nothing, but when it comes to common opponents, Adesanya owns wins over two men who defeated Strickland: Alex Pereira and Jared Cannonier.
Made For This
While there are numerous categories on paper where both men appear to be on somewhat equal footing, there’s one where Adesanya holds a clear advantage: the championship rounds. The last time Israel Adesanya had to prepare for a three-round fight was UFC 230 back in 2018. Starting with UFC 235, Adesanya has been scheduled in 11 straight five-round fights, usually the main event. His victories in eight middleweight title fights find him looking up only at Anderson Silva (11) for most in history.
It's not that Strickland is a stranger to five-rounders. Five of his last six UFC bouts have been fight night main events, with four of those going the distance. That’s notable, but his average fight time of 14:10 stands in contrast to Adesanya’s 17:49.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland, live from Qudos Arena in Sydney, Australia.