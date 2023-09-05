Coach Conversation | Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland

Kyte: Coaches see the sport differently and look at the sport differently than anyone else, picking up on different things and paying attention to movements, habits, or intangible pieces that others might not notice, but that could have a significant impact on the action inside the Octagon.

Every matchup offers its own unique collection of elements that might pique a coach’s interest and get them paying a little closer attention to once the fight gets underway.

So are there other curiosities for you? There are a couple I have, but I want to hear from you first.

Chartier: I’m interested to see how Izzy deals with that type of stubborn pressure — like “I’m hitting this kid and he keeps coming;” does Izzy get frustrated? Does he throw too big and leave holes and get pulled into that game where next thing you know, you’re not fighting your fight at all.

Kyte: I wonder about it from the other side too - where does Strickland’s pressure bring out the best version of Izzy?

Not that he gets over-extended or tries too much, but he kind of just hung out with (Jared) Cannonier — he knew he had him beat, didn’t have to do too much.

“This guy doesn’t want to engage? Fine, I’ll just land my shots, and I’ll win 50-45 just by hanging out on the outside, and I’m fine with that.”

Sean isn’t a guy that is going to let you do that, so does that create moments for Izzy where he gets to be the guy that blasted Robert Whittaker and blasted (Alex) Pereira last time out.

Chartier: Yeah, that’ll be interesting.

Kyte: It’s an interesting fight.

Chartier: As it gets closer, I’m more intrigued by it. When they first said it, I was like, “Okay, cool,” but as it gets closer and I’m thinking about it more, I get thinking, “Maybe Strickland can do it.”