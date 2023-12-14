Stephen Thompson: ‘I’m Not Slowing Down’

Currently ranked No. 6 in the UFC’s welterweight rankings, the former title challenger has stayed just a few consecutive wins away from another chance at fight for the title ever since his rematch with Tyron Woodley at UFC 209.

After suffering a few defeats to elite grapplers in Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad, “Wonderboy” turned back time in his Fight of the Night TKO victory against Kevin Holland in December of last year.

Entering 2023, Thompson hoped he could string together a few wins and be close to fighting for the welterweight title by year’s end. Unfortunately for Thompson, 2023 didn’t quite go as planned. Originally scheduled to fight Michel Pereira in April, the fight would be postponed until July.