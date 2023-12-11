UFC 296 Countdown | All Episodes

Free Fight
An epic night of fights comes to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 16, as UFC closes out 2023 with a stacked PPV card. The main event will see UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards defend his belt against former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington. The co-main event sees the highly anticipated rematch for the flyweight title, with Alexandre Pantoja facing exciting contender Brandon Royval.
UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington takes place live from T-Mobile in Las Vegas on December 16, 2023. Prelims start at 6pm ET/ 3pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT.
UFC 296 Countdown | Full Episode
Get ready for UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington with this episode of Countdown featuring Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, Alexandre Pantoja and more. UFC 296 is live December 16, 2023
UFC 296 Countdown | Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington
Welterweight gold is on the line in Las Vegas at UFC 296 when Leon Edwards and Colby Covington clash at T-Mobile Arena On December 16, 2023
UFC 296 Countdown | Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval
Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval run it back for flyweight gold at UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington, live from T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas On December 16, 2023
UFC 296 Countdown | Shavkat Rahkmonov vs Stephen Thompson
Exciting welterweights Shavkat Rakhmonov and Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson meet at UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington on December 16, 2023
Don't miss a moment of UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
