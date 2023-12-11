 Skip to main content
Brandon Royval celebrates after his victory over Matt Schnell in a flyweight fight during the UFC 274 event at Footprint Center on May 07, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
UFC 296 Countdown | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington In Las Vegas On December 16, 2023
Dec. 11, 2023

An epic night of fights comes to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 16, as UFC closes out 2023 with a stacked PPV card. The main event will see UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards defend his belt against former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington. The co-main event sees the highly anticipated rematch for the flyweight title, with Alexandre Pantoja facing exciting contender Brandon Royval.

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington takes place live from T-Mobile in Las Vegas on December 16, 2023. Prelims start at 6pm ET/ 3pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT. 

UFC 296 Countdown | Full Episode

Get ready for UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington with this episode of Countdown featuring Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, Alexandre Pantoja and more. UFC 296 is live December 16, 2023 

UFC 296 Countdown | Full Episode
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

UFC 296 Countdown | Full Episode
UFC 296 Countdown | Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington

Welterweight gold is on the line in Las Vegas at UFC 296 when Leon Edwards and Colby Covington clash at T-Mobile Arena On December 16, 2023 

UFC 296 Countdown | Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

UFC 296 Countdown | Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington
UFC 296 Countdown | Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval

Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval run it back for flyweight gold at UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington, live from T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas On December 16, 2023 

UFC 296 Countdown | Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval 2
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

UFC 296 Countdown | Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval 2
UFC 296 Countdown | Shavkat Rahkmonov vs Stephen Thompson

Exciting welterweights Shavkat Rakhmonov and Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson meet at UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington on December 16, 2023 

UFC 296 Countdown | Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Stephen Thompson
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

UFC 296 Countdown | Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Stephen Thompson
Order UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington

Don't miss a moment of UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

UFC 296
Leon Edwards of Jamaica punches Nate Diaz in their welterweight fight during the UFC 263 event at Gila River Arena on June 12, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Free Fight

Free Fight | Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz

Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards Aims To Defend His Belt Against Challenger Colby Covington At UFC 296 Live From T-Mobile Arena On December 16, 2023 

Watch the Video
Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil trade punches in their flyweight bout during the UFC 240 event at Rogers Place on July 27, 2019 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Alexandre Pantoja's Five Favorite Fights | UFC 296

Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja Talks About His Favorite Fights That He Has Been Apart Of In The Octagon So Far 

Watch the Video
Brandon Royval secures a guillotine choke submission against Matt Schnell in a flyweight fight during the UFC 274 event at Footprint Center on May 07, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Free Fight

Free Fight | Brandon Royval vs Matt Schnell

Brandon Royval Goes For His Shot At UFC Gold As He Faces Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja For The Flyweight Title At UFC 296 On December 16, 2023 

Watch the Video