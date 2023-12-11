 Skip to main content
Leon Edwards and Paddy Pimblett bring the UK to the PI. Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson teaches his craft. Champ Alexandre Pantoja trains in Florida; Brandon Royval hits the ice. Colby Covington shows off his digs.
Embedded

UFC 296 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington In Las Vegas On December 16, 2023
Dec. 11, 2023

UFC will hold its final event of 2023 in the Fight Capital of the World, headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight championship bout that will see Leon Edwards defend against No. 2 ranked contender Colby Covington. Also, newly crowned flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja makes his first title defense when he rematches No. 4 ranked contender Brandon Royval.

UFC 296: EDWARDS vs. COVINGTON takes place Saturday, Dec. 16 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 296 Embedded | Episode 1 

On the first episode of UFC 296 Embedded, Leon Edwards and Paddy Pimblett bring the UK to the PI. Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson teaches his craft. Champ Alexandre Pantoja trains in Florida; Brandon Royval hits the ice. Colby Covington shows off his digs.

UFC 296 Embedded | Episode 1
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

UFC 296 Embedded | Episode 1
Don't miss a moment of UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

UFC 296
