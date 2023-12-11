Coach Conversation | Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington

To what you’re saying, if the footwork is better, if those first couple takedown defenses are easier, less work, or don’t come at all, or, conversely, Colby gets him there and gets him down, I think it has the potential to be one of those fights where it’s a tidal wave either way. Whoever gets swept under first is going to be struggling to get up for air.

If Leon gets wrestled to the ground in the first round and Colby is up, full-chested, full of bravado and confidence, do we get to into an Usman I fight where Dave Lovell is in the corner shouting, “C’mon Son!”

And if Leon is stuffing and he’s picking his spots well, he’s touching him up, banging home some kicks, I can see Colby being like “This isn’t what I signed up for after 21 months off!”

Madden: And Leon is hungry still, too; he has a lot to prove still. They’re at very different points in their careers.

Kyte: That’s another thing for me and I want your thoughts on it because you work corners and work closely with athletes:

To me, it’s a big card and I see those two other welterweight fights on the main card, with two younger fighters, that are projected to be contenders, and I'm really curious to see what that does for a guy like Leon that is already talking about “I wanna go up to middleweight; there’s not really anything left for me at welterweight.”

If Ian Machado Garry beats Vicente Luque on Saturday, he may not call for Leon Edwards, but he’ll have things to say about being “The Future.”

Shavkat (Rakhmonov) is quiet, but 18-0 with 18 finishes if he finishes “Wonderboy” (Stephen Thompson) and he’s right there, too, and I wonder if that gives Leon a little “I need to go out and show that I am head and shoulders above these dudes.”

Sean Brady looked real good two weeks ago, too, and he wants a piece of somebody, as well.

Madden: Yeah, there is a lot of fresh meat in this division still, and if Ian beats Luque, there is already the backstory with getting kicked out of his gym and all that stuff — we might see that.

Kyte: I just wonder what that piece does on Saturday night? You’re certainly not paying close attention to their fights on Saturday night, but you’re going to see their performances; you’re going to hear the roars.

Madden: The TVs are on in the back! If you’re the main event, you’re seeing all of that. Whether you watch it or not, someone else in the locker room will react to that, someone else’s camp will react to that, so you will know before your fight who won those fights, for sure.

Kyte: And so, does that light a fire? Does that start chipping away a little bit?

Madden: That will absolutely be there on Saturday night.

Kyte: I just want to see what impact that has for a guy going into a fight where everyone thinks he should throttle this dude, because, on paper, all things being equal, he should throttle this dude.

Madden: On paper, 100 percent.

Kyte: But Colby is a menace. You maybe don’t want to acknowledge it, but he’s a really good fighter.

Madden: That m*****f***** can fight! He can f****** fight.

Kyte: Should be fun.

Madden: Should be great.