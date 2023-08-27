Road To UFC Final Results & Scorecards | Season 2 Semi-Finals

Perhaps the most hotly anticipated bout of the evening, Kaiwen and Koya Kanda proved to be a uncharacteristically clinical affair. The fighters spent most of the first round earning each other's respect and keeping the action at a safe distance, seemingly cautious about not undoing their work in the tournament thus far. Throughout the first eight minutes, Kanda seemed content to circle on the perimeter while Kanda largely tracked him from the center of the Octagon before being warned by the referee that this bout was a semi-final and he needed to see more action. Another warning came in the third after some hesitant action from both men, who never seemed to find their rhythm, although they ended the bout with some heavy, carefully-selected shots. In the hands of the judges, they determined Kaiwen had done more. The victory will find him friend and fellow China native Yizha in the Road To UFC finals later this year.