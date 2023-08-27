Road To UFC Final Results & Scorecards | Season 2 Semi-Finals

Interviews
Following another magic event the previous evening in the form of UFC Singapore, eighteen UFC hopefuls entered Singapore Indoor Stadium armed with their own dreams of UFC glory. In a tournament that continues to produce high-level talent in Asia like its American counterpart Dana White's Contender Series, the combatants narrowed the field of flyweights, bantamweights, featherweights and lightweights who will each compete for a UFC contract in the Road To UFC finals later this year.
Here's how it all went down Sunday morning.
Road To UFC Official Results
Episode 5
August 27, 2023 | Singapore Indoor Stadium
Nyamjargal Tumendemberel defeats Peter Danesoe by Submission, Rear Naked Choke, Round 1, 1:02
Nyamjargal "Art of KO" Tumendemberel showed that he's also the art of submission in a non-tournament opening bout. It was one-way traffic against Peter Danesoe for the 62 seconds the fight lasted, starting off with some absolutely clinical striking that stunned his opponent, Tumendemberel quickly took Danesoe's back after dropping him and had him unconscious on his knees. A thrilling start to the festivities.
NO LET UP FROM NYAMJARGAL TUMENDEMBEREL TO END IT 💥😳— UFC (@ufc) August 27, 2023
Now THAT'S how you kick off the #RoadToUFC semifinals!!! pic.twitter.com/2jwJtLzkUo
Rei Tsuruya (30-27, 29-28, 29-27) defeats Mark Climaco by Unanimous Decision
Decorated national wrestler Rei Tsuruya came out of the gate with a takedown and dominated the first round with his trademark wrestling prowess, giving fellow flyweight Climaco no chance to engage. Round two stayed mostly on the feet giving Climaco better opportunities to get busy, although Tsuruya proved to be mostly elusive. The 21-year old Tsuruya took the action back to the mat in the third, where he does his best work. And while Climaco didn't make it easy, he spent most of the round on defense with little damage going back Tsuruya's way save for chance a head kick as the round drew to a close.
Yizha (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats SangWon Kim by Unanimous Decision
Seasoned tactician Yizha survived a tight submission attempt from SangWon Kim in the early going before returning the fight to the feet where both men took turns landing heavy shots until Yizha countered with his own submission attempt as the round drew to a close. Yizha continued trying for the takedown in the second, but Kim's grappling proved too effective. Yizha found more success with the striking game, wearing down Kim with some high-paced punching mixed with the occasional head kick. Kim was adept at staying in motion, but it left him little time to mount much of a counter-attack to Yizha's consistent pressure, which was reflected unanimously across the final scorecards.
Jiniushiyue (30-27, 30-27, 20-27) defeats Seung Guk Choi by Unanimous Decision
After watching his coach Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) retire in such dramatic fashion the night before at UFC Singapore, Seung Guk Choi entered the Octagon full of emotion and keen to capture the UFC contract that narrowly eluded him last season. Standing in his way was 22-year old dedicated finisher Jiniushiyue "Little King Kong" fighting out of Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China with his own dreams of representing the UFC at flyweight. Both men were tactical and efficient on the feet through the first two rounds, keeping the competition close without taking significant damage on either side. In the third round, Jiniushiyue started to pull away definitively with a brief takedown and his consistent forward pressure, which proved to be the difference when the scorecards were read.
Kaiwen (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Koya Kanda by Unanimous Decision
Perhaps the most hotly anticipated bout of the evening, Kaiwen and Koya Kanda proved to be a uncharacteristically clinical affair. The fighters spent most of the first round earning each other's respect and keeping the action at a safe distance, seemingly cautious about not undoing their work in the tournament thus far. Throughout the first eight minutes, Kanda seemed content to circle on the perimeter while Kanda largely tracked him from the center of the Octagon before being warned by the referee that this bout was a semi-final and he needed to see more action. Another warning came in the third after some hesitant action from both men, who never seemed to find their rhythm, although they ended the bout with some heavy, carefully-selected shots. In the hands of the judges, they determined Kaiwen had done more. The victory will find him friend and fellow China native Yizha in the Road To UFC finals later this year.
Episode 6
August 27, 2023 | Singapore Indoor Stadium
Xiao Long (29-28, 29-27, 28-28) defeats Shuya Kamikubo by Majority Decision
It was a classic striker (Xiao Long ) vs grappler (Shuya Kamikubo) matchup in the bantamweight bracket, the Kamikubo doing more to capitalize on the stylistic clashes through most of the first two rounds, despite some aggressive and effective jab attacks from Long. Perhaps sensing he was down, Long came out in the final frame with some urgency and aggression, solving the riddle of his fatiguing opponent's grappling, while getting off some effective head shots and opening the forehead of his opponent. Kamikubo proved to have a resilient chin and spirit, but the valiant late effort of his opponent was enough in the eyes of the to stay alive in the Road To UFC tournament.
Rongzhu (30-26, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Sang Uk Kim by Unanimous Decision
Former UFC athlete and finisher Rongzhu has been laser-focused on returning to the promotion throughout the Road To UFC tournament, and that focus was evident as he came out swinging in the first round, hunting down Sangwook Kim and peppering him with combinations, overhand rights and the occasional leg kicks. Kim slowed the pace late in the first with some tight clinch work and a brief takedown. Rongzhu started the second round with the same aggressive striking attack that he used in the first, and Kim, despite keeping a loose composure, began to wear the damage on his face. The high pace continued into the entertaining third round, with both men landing their share of strikes, with Rongzhu still getting the better of the exchanges. Sang Uk Kim has never been finished professionally and that wouldn't change this night, but Rongzhu looked UFC-caliber for the full fifteen minutes.
ChangHo Lee defeats Daermisi Zhawupasi by TKO, Round 3, 3:35
A high-energy bantamweight grappling-fest from the jump, submission specialist Daermisi Zhawupasi continually controlled ChangHo Lee on the mat in the first round, taking Lee's back more than once and nearly securing a rear naked choke. A flush head kick and to start the second round showed Lee's urgency, but soon found himself getting controlled by Zhawupasi again, both on the ground and in the clinch. Lee remained game, however, and surprisingly turned the tables with his own grappling clinic in the third round, flattening and finishing Zhawupasi with some fierce ground and pound to now.
Shin Haraguchi (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Jae Hyun Park by Unanimous Decision
These two men didn't know they'd be facing one another until a mere 24 hours before this bout. Shin Haraguchi's original opponent missed on the scales and Jae Hyun Park was called up from a non-tournament bout to replace him. Haraguchi rose to the challenge, however, and his trademark power-wrestling was the story of the fight. He dominated his opponent and the control time (12:32 minutes total) throughout, allowing only brief counterattacks from his Park. So complete was Haraguchi's domination that it appeared Park was the opponent he had been preparing for all along. The Japan native cruises into the lightweight finals of Road To UFC where he'll meet Rongzhu in a notable clash of styles.
