Ravena Oliveira Fights For More Than Herself

In 2017, she started her journey in mixed martial arts, and after drawing, then losing, her first two professional fights, Oliveira ripped off seven consecutive wins (all finishes) before getting her UFC contract. Unfortunately, Oliveira’s mother, 47, won’t be able to see her daughter compete and enjoy the fruits of her labor the same way she watched those Rocky movies years ago because she is now visually impaired. Sandra will be listening, though, and urging her daughter on all the same.

“(My mom) is my biggest fan,” Ravena said.” She really roots for me and follows everything. I send her videos so she can know what’s going on and she listens to it. She gets really excited.”

When Ravena walks to the Octagon at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Yusuff to face Tainara Lisboa, she’ll carry a special shawl with her that belonged to her grandmother.

Oliveira’s 86-year-old grandmother, Jandira, isn’t able to watch her granddaughter compete because, according to Ravena, she is bed-ridden, but the shawl – Jandira’s favorite piece of clothing - is a way for Ravena to bring “the most important person” in her life with her into the Octagon.