Edson Barboza Is Still In Love With Fighting

There are only two other fighters from that event still on the UFC’s active roster, Joe Lauzon and Matt Brown. The former hasn’t fought since earning a victory at home in Boston over Jonathan Pearce in the fall of 2019, while the latter is in the “pick my spots, don’t fight too often” stage of his career, most recently having bested fellow gray-beard Court McGee in May.

Heck, the venue was demolished a little over three years ago, and yet this weekend, Barboza will stride to the Octagon once more, set to face off with Sodiq Yusuff in the main event of Saturday’s fight card at the UFC APEX, still every bit as in love with the sport and his job today as he was 13 years ago when he made that walk for the very first time.

“I was in the UFC when they didn’t have rankings,” Barboza said, smiling and shaking his head in faux amazement of how long he’s been competing at this level when we spoke on Tuesday evening. “The most important thing for me is that I still love every single second, and I still love training. Training is the hard part, but I still love to wake up, go to the gym, eat pretty clean, stay on my diet full time.

“I love it.”