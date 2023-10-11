Kamaru Usman To Face Khamzat Chimaev In UFC 294 Co-Main Event

“Now you’ve been waiting for the co-main event. Costa’s hurt…we got it done. The No. 4 welterweight in the world, Khamzat Chimaev, is moving up to middleweight and he will face the No. 1 welterweight in the world: Kamaru Usman.”

Usman was one of the most dominant champions in UFC welterweight history before dropping the only two losses of his career back-to-back vs current champion Leon Edwards. He’ll look to build another run to the title, beginning on just 9 days notice vs Chimaev October 21.

Chimaev has become appointment viewing since joining the UFC roster in 2020. Undefeated in his 12 professional bout, with most of his wins coming within the first two rounds, his dynamic style remains a puzzle yet to be solved.

“No. 1 vs No. 4 at middleweight, Usman vs Chimaev,” White said excitedly. “I will see you in Abu Dhabi!”