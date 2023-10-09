Sodiq Yusuff: An Attitude Of Gratitude

Matchmaking, injuries, and the level of talent that inhabits the rankings has made it difficult for new names to break through, and when they do, it tends to take a little time for them to matriculate their way through the different tiers within the rankings.

As such, it means that someone like Yusuff, who has been out of action since making quick work of Don Shainis just over a year ago has been able to maintain his place in the Top 15, sitting at No. 11 as he heads into his return assignment on Saturday.

“I fought Bruce Leeroy (Alex Caceres), which was backwards, Don Shainis, which was super-super-backwards, and now Edson Barboza. It’s one of those things where the division doesn’t move as much as you would like, so that helped out a little bit.”

How Yusuff ended up in his current position actually highlights the reality of what he’s saying, as he only landed in the Octagon with the newcomer Shainis after his highly anticipated clash with fellow ranked featherweight Giga Chikadze was scuttled the week prior to their meeting. That bout was scheduled to take place on September 22 of last year, and Chikadze only made his way back to the Octagon at the tail end of August, defeating Caceres.

Yusuff was hastily booked opposite Shainis a coupe weeks later, tapped the debuting New England native in 30 seconds flat, and then was forced to the sidelines soon after, remaining there for the last year.