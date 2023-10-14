UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza Results

Back at the UFC APEX for the second consecutive week for an 11-fight engagement headlined by a crucial featherweight matchup between Top 15 talents Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza.

Business picked up right where it left off last weekend, where the main card featured a trio of impressive stoppages and was capped by Bobby Green’s 33-second upset win over Grant Dawson, with quality performances and entertaining battles paving the way for quick finishes, dominant efforts, and a comeback for the ages.

Saturday’s fight card served as an electric send-off as the action and attention shifts to Abu Dhabi next week for UFC 294.

From the opening fight to the final horn, it was another quality night of mixed martial arts at the highest level in Las Vegas, and we’ve got all the details on what went down for you here.