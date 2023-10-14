Fight Coverage
Back at the UFC APEX for the second consecutive week for an 11-fight engagement headlined by a crucial featherweight matchup between Top 15 talents Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza.
Business picked up right where it left off last weekend, where the main card featured a trio of impressive stoppages and was capped by Bobby Green’s 33-second upset win over Grant Dawson, with quality performances and entertaining battles paving the way for quick finishes, dominant efforts, and a comeback for the ages.
Saturday’s fight card served as an electric send-off as the action and attention shifts to Abu Dhabi next week for UFC 294.
From the opening fight to the final horn, it was another quality night of mixed martial arts at the highest level in Las Vegas, and we’ve got all the details on what went down for you here.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: YUSUFF vs. BARBOZA will take place Saturday, October 14 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish with the prelims beginning at 4pm ET / 1pm PT followed by the main card at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza Results
- Main Event: Edson Barboza defeats Sodiq Yusuff by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-46, 48-46)
- Co-Main Event: Viviane Araujo def. Jennifer Maia by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28,. 29-28)
- Jonathan Martinez def. Adrian Yanez by TKO (leg kicks) at 2:26 of Round 2
- Michel Pereira defeats Andre Petrovski by TKO (strikes) at 1:06 of Round 1
- Christian Rodriguez defeats Cameron Saaiman by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Darren Elkins defeats TJ Brown by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:23 of Round 3
- Tainara Lisboa defeats Ravena Oliveira by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Terrance McKinney defeats Brendon Marotte by TKO (strikes) at 0:20 of Round 1
- Melissa Dixon defeats Irina Alekseeva by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Chris Gutierrez defeats Alatengheili by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Emily Ducote defeats Ashley Yoder by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza Prelim Results
Emily Ducote defeats Ashley Yoder by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Strawweights Emily Ducote and Ashley Yoder kicked off Saturday’s card in a back-and-forth punch-up that heated up as the fight progressed.
Each woman was a little hesitant out of the gate, throwing singles while playing a little “I land, you land” for much of the opening five minutes. They started stringing more combinations together in the second half of the middle frame, and spent the final five minutes showing the most consistent aggressiveness and volume of the fight.
Emily Ducote Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza
Emily Ducote Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza
The judges were tasked with determining the winner, and when their scores were tallied, they all came out in favor of Ducote. The victory puts the former Invicta FC champ back into the win column following consecutive losses to Angela Hill and Loopy Godinez, and brings her record to 2-2 inside the Octagon.
Chris Gutierrez defeats Alatengheili by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Chris Gutierrez got things moving in the right direction again with a quality victory over Alatengheili on Saturday’s prelims.
Chris Gutierrez Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza
Chris Gutierrez Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza
The Factory X man had his eight-fight unbeaten streak snapped last time out by Pedro Munhoz, but against “The Mongolian Knight,” Gutierrez was right back in his bag, utilizing a steady diet of kicks and quality lateral movement to stay a step ahead throughout. This was a visual representation of the tiers that exist in the bantamweight division, with Gutierrez showing why he’s currently stationed in the Top 15 while Alatangheili has yet to reach that rarified space.
All three judges gave Gutierrez all three rounds, giving “El Guapo” his eighth win in 11 UFC starts and 20th career victory overall.
Melissa Dixon defeats Irina Alekseeva by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Welcome to the UFC Melissa Dixon, as the undefeated British bantamweight collected a unanimous decision win over Irina Alekseeva to push her record to 6-0 on Saturday.
Melissa Dixon Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza
Melissa Dixon Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza
After working to the back late in the first, Dixon rocked her Russian foe with clean, straight punches early in the second, climbing into mount before transitioning to the back and continuing to do quality work. With each woman battered and bloodied in the third, Dixon worked back to mount, stayed on the back as Alekseeva looked to escape, and controlled things through to the final horn.
This was a gutsy, grimy effort for “No Mess,” who got dropped early in the first, but controlled the action the rest of the way.
Terrance McKinney defeats Brendon Marotte by TKO (strikes) at 0:20 of Round 1
Terrance McKinney blitzed Brendon Marotte and got him out of there in a hurry, putting the short-notice newcomer on the deck in less than 10 seconds and earning the finish soon after.
Terrance McKinney Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza
Terrance McKinney Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza
A knee up the middle caught Marotte on the chin and sent him crashing to the canvas, and from there, “T. Wrecks” unloaded, eventually forcing referee Herb Dean to step in and stop the action.
That’s consecutive first-round stoppage wins for McKinney, who has a reputation as a quick finisher and explosive talent and showed it all here. The 29-year-old is now 2-2 this year and 5-3 overall in the UFC, with each of his victories coming in the first round.
Tainara Lisboa defeats Ravena Oliveira by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Tainara Lisboa moved to 2-0 in the UFC and 7-2 overall with a unanimous decision victory over fellow Brazilian Ravena Oliveira in Saturday’s penultimate preliminary card fight.
Tainara Lisboa Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza
Tainara Lisboa Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza
Despite coming from a Muay Thai background, Lisboa played to her advantage on the canvas in this one, taking Oliveira to the canvas and controlling the action from top position for large portions of the first two rounds. Oliveira came out more aggressive in the third, stinging Lisboa with a couple clean shots in space before landing in top position herself after a mid-round scramble.
When the scores for the three rounds were added up, Lisboa came out ahead, extending her winning streak to five. There were positives for Oliveira over the final five minutes, and it will be interesting to see if she can build on those next time out.
Darren Elkins defeats TJ Brown by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:23 of Round 3
The featherweight clash between Darren Elkins and TJ Brown was every bit as grimy and scramble-filled as expected, with “The Damage” using his wrestling and bottomless gas tank to get himself back into the win column.
Darren Elkins Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza
Darren Elkins Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza
In all three rounds, the pair battled for control on the canvas, engaging in a series of attack-and-defend, counter-and-scramble entanglements that left both breathing heavily, but digging deep. Brown made the critical mistake of trying to engage with Elkins on the floor, pulling guillotine early in the third, which allowed the Elkins to get to top position. From there, he advanced to the back, laced up the choke, and secured the tap.
It was a competitive, entertaining way to close out the prelims, with Elkins collecting his 18th victory and sixth finish inside the Octagon. It’s rarely pretty, but the veteran Team Alpha Male representative continues to get it done more than 13 years after making his promotional debut.
UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza Main Card Fight Results
Christian Rodriguez defeats Cameron Saaiman by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Bantamweight prospects Christian Rodriguez and Cameron Saaiman kicked off the main card with a scramble-heavy, competitive scrap between a pair of talented emerging talents.
Christian Rodriguez Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza
Christian Rodriguez Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza
Rodriguez was a step ahead for much of the first two rounds, landing the heavier strikes and edging out Saaiman in the grappling exchanges. But the undefeated South African youngster stayed with him and countered well on the ground, showing great foundational skills to build upon in the future.
Rodriguez earned the victory on the scorecards, pushing his winning streak to three. It’s a second straight quality win marred by missing weight, which is something the 25-year-old is going to need to address ahead of his next outing if he wants to continue climbing the bantamweight ranks.
Michel Pereira defeats Andre Petrovski by TKO (strikes) at 1:06 of Round 1
Michel Pereira made a statement in his middleweight debut, dispatching Andre Petroski in under 90 seconds.
Michel Pereira Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza
Michel Pereira Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza
The first real right hand that Pereira threw landed flush and sent Petroski falling backwards to the canvas, opening the door for “Demolidor” to swarm and unload, hammering out the finish in just over a minute.
Pereira moved up to the 185-pound ranks after missing weight this summer ahead of a scheduled clash with Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, and looked outstanding in his new surroundings. While it’s only one fight and a very small sample size at that, the Brazilian is a physical specimen with incredible athleticism and power.\
He’s now won six straight overall and should be viewed as an instant threat in the middleweight division.
Jonathan Martinez defeats Adrian Yanez by TKO (leg kicks) at 2:26 of Round 2
Jonathan Martinez chopped down Adrian Yanez, collecting his second stoppage due to leg kicks and sixth straight victory overall in one of Saturday’s two fascinating bantamweight pairings.
Jonathan Martinez Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza
Jonathan Martinez Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza
Martinez began attacking the inside lead leg of Yanez right out of the chute and never really let off, felling the Dana White’s Contender Series graduate at one point and leaving him limping noticeably by the close of the first round. He went back to the well early in the second, putting Yanez on the deck twice more, earning the finish midway through the second round.
Just an outstanding performance from start to finish for the surging “Dragon,” who quietly keeps improving and pushing forward in the ultra competitive bantamweight division.
Co-Main Event: Viviane Araujo def. Jennifer Maia by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28,. 29-28)
Viviane Araujo edged out her compatriot Jennifer Maia in a competitive co-main event on Saturday night at the UFC APEX.
Viviane Araujo Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza
Viviane Araujo Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza
After a competitive opening stanza contested exclusively on the feet, Araujo wrestled Maia to the canvas early in the second, working to her back and staying there for the remainder of the frame, peppermint Maia with short shots as she looked to lace up a submission. The third was largely Maia’s, as the former title challenger was more effective standing and in the grappling entanglements.
The judges were called upon to sort out the winner, and all three saw the fight for Araujo, who snapped a two-fight slide with a hard-fought victory over the Top 10 stalwart.
Main Event: Edson Barboza defeats Sodiq Yusuff by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-46, 48-46)
What a comeback from Edson Barboza!
The Brazilian veteran appeared dead to rights in the opening round, as Sodiq Yusuff hit him with everything but the kitchen sink, leaving him battered and bloodied after five minutes. But from that point forward, the 37-year-old divisional stalwart took control, slowly working his way back into the fight in the second, and dizzying Yusuff in the third with his signature spinning wheel kick.
Edson Barboza Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza
Edson Barboza Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza
The fourth was a coin flip, with each man landing good shots, and the veteran getting the better of the exchanges in the fifth and final round, despite having half of his face covered in crimson.
When the scores were totalled, Barboza took home the victory, rallying to register his second straight victory and the 18th win of his UFC career. What a gutsy effort from the tenured veteran.
