Mr. Holland’s Mantra: Get Rich or Die Trying

UFC 30th Anniversary
Kevin Holland’s overall goal for his mixed martial arts career is very simple and doesn’t revolve around winning UFC gold or garnering a specific number of victories inside the Octagon.
“Everybody has all these goals about this, that, and the third, but mine is very simple: get rich or die trying,” said the ranked welterweight, who returns to action on Saturday opposite Jack Della Maddalena in the Noche UFC co-main event.
Noche UFC Full Fight Card Preview
“I’m a big fan of 50 Cent — Get Rich or Die Tryin’ was one of the first albums that broke him out, and the movie was fantastic. So, for years, that G-Unit mindset was ‘get rich or die tryin’’ and the goal remains the same.
“I was probably fourth, fifth, sixth grade when I started listening to 50 Cent, and here I am, 30 years old still watching his TV shows, reading his books, and the mindset sticks — get rich or die tryin’.”
Kevin Holland Enjoys Tacos | Noche UFC
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Kevin Holland Enjoys Tacos | Noche UFC
/
When you actually take a second to sit down and think about the phrase, it really does serve as a fitting mantra for Holland and how he’s navigated his UFC career thus far.
After appearing on the opening episode of Season 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series and coming away with a win, but no contract, Holland turned up on short notice against Thiago Moises, losing a unanimous decision, but giving a good account of himself against the powerful Brazilian at UFC 227.
Since then, the man who answers to both “Big Mouth” and “Trailblazer” has logged an astounding 18 appearances, amassing a 12-5 record with one no contest across two divisions, eventually earning a spot in the Top 15 at both middleweight and welterweight.
In 2020, he fought five times between May and December, earning five victories to rocket to prominence, and while a torch was never officially passed, he’s taken up the position Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone occupied for years as the man most likely to raise his hand and volunteer to fight each and every time there is an opening in either of those two weight classes.
“I don’t really look at much,” Holland said when asked how he decides to offer up his pugilistic services. “Every man bleeds, and it’s my job to go out there and take the fights nobody else wants to take. Styles make fights, and I believe my style makes every fight, so I’m always down to go out there and give it a shot.
“They say experience is the best teacher, and one day, I might be the best teacher out here with all the experience I’m getting.”
Not only is Holland piling up the experience, but he’s showing that he’s learning lessons and growing with each trip into the Octagon, as well.
Two fights back against Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 287 in April, he showed improved discipline and patience, taking what the Argentinian veteran gave him in each of the first two rounds before dropping him face-first in the center of the Octagon late in the third.
RELATED: Jack Della Maddalena Just Wants to Fight
And then, at the end of July, a few weeks after he volunteered to face Della Maddalena at UFC 290, Holland strolled into battle with Michael Chiesa at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City and submitted the former Ultimate Fighter winner in the opening stanza. Once again, the long, rangy welterweight remained focused and composed — more in the moment than he has been in previous appearances — taking the fight to Chiesa and connecting with big attacks almost at will before lacing up the fight-ending D’Arce choke.
Now, with a pair of 2023 finishes in his back pocket and the number 13 next to his name, the 30-year-old makes a hasty return to action to face off with Della Maddalena in one of the most anticipated matchups of the month.
Kevin Holland | Best Finishes
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Kevin Holland | Best Finishes
/
“They talk about the way he throws his hands — they say he throws good hands, and I want to see,” he said matter-of-factly when asked what made him agree to face the surging Australian, who has garnered five straight victories to begin his UFC career and won 15 straight overall. “They say the guy hits hard; we’ll find out. They say this, they say that, and I want to see what they say.
“I’m entertaining, they say he’s entertaining, and we shall find out. If we’re both entertaining, it should make for a great match that night but, like I said, I’m good with all styles, so I’ll be straight.
“It’s gonna be a good time.”
Where We Stand: Middleweight Division
Should things continue on the way they have so far this year, Holland wouldn’t mind chasing down another fight at welterweight or two more at middleweight, depending on the offers.
While he doesn’t have any specific names in mind, there is one outfit that is extremely well represented in the welterweight rankings, and the active, ascending competitor wanted to make it known that if any of the guys from Kill Cliff FC were looking for a dance partner before the holidays roll around, he would be happy to oblige.
“Everybody that is over there at Kill Cliff, those are the names I need to go attack,” he said of the South Florida outpost, where ranked welterweights Ian Machado Garry, Vicente Luque, and Gilbert Burns, amongst others, all train. “I’m an active guy, I fight a lot, and those guys over there, they’re all in the same gym and fight once, twice a year.
“There are three of them ahead of me and, if I’m not mistaken, all of them need fights. I believe every man should get paid, and it seems they’re starting to have trouble getting fights, so I’m here for all of them; I’m here for every single one.
“I’m not calling these guys out,” he said, clarifying his position. “I’m just simply saying, when the time comes and nobody wants to step up and fight you guys, Christmastime is coming up, Thanksgiving is coming up, New Year’s is coming and you want to put some more bacon in your pockets, that’s what I’m here for.
“I’m here for all fights.”
I am too, and I feel comfortable speaking for the whole of the MMA community in saying they are, as well.
First, there is the little matter of this weekend and Della Maddalena, who earned first-round stoppage wins in each of his first four UFC appearances before going the distance with short-notice replacement Bassil Hafez earlier this summer following a pair of fight cancellations and getting shuffled back a week.
In Las Vegas For Noche UFC? Join Us At These Fight Week Events!
“I just think the Jack fight is one where I can do a lot of things in, so we’ll see if I can do them,” Holland said when asked about the pairing. “You take what they give you, but ultimately, I just think the style makes the fight on this one a lot, and he has a few things that are open for the taking, and he’ll give them to me.
“I used to not watch video, but my coaches watch a lot these days and they’ve been right —they were right on the last one and I think they’re going to continue to be right,” he added. “You might want to interview those guys because whatever they say Jack is gonna fall for, Jack is gonna fall for.”
UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 takes place from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.