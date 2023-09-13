Mr. Holland’s Mantra: Get Rich or Die Trying

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

When you actually take a second to sit down and think about the phrase, it really does serve as a fitting mantra for Holland and how he’s navigated his UFC career thus far.

After appearing on the opening episode of Season 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series and coming away with a win, but no contract, Holland turned up on short notice against Thiago Moises, losing a unanimous decision, but giving a good account of himself against the powerful Brazilian at UFC 227.

Since then, the man who answers to both “Big Mouth” and “Trailblazer” has logged an astounding 18 appearances, amassing a 12-5 record with one no contest across two divisions, eventually earning a spot in the Top 15 at both middleweight and welterweight.

In 2020, he fought five times between May and December, earning five victories to rocket to prominence, and while a torch was never officially passed, he’s taken up the position Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone occupied for years as the man most likely to raise his hand and volunteer to fight each and every time there is an opening in either of those two weight classes.

“I don’t really look at much,” Holland said when asked how he decides to offer up his pugilistic services. “Every man bleeds, and it’s my job to go out there and take the fights nobody else wants to take. Styles make fights, and I believe my style makes every fight, so I’m always down to go out there and give it a shot.