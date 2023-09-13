Jack Della Maddalena Just Wants to Fight

Initially scheduled to compete at UFC 290 opposite Sean Brady, that pairing was scuttled when the Philadelphia native was forced out due to an elbow issue. He was replaced by newcomer Josiah Harrell, and after the pair made weight, Harrell was pulled from the contest after it was discovered that he suffers from Moyamoya disease, where certain arteries in the brain are constricted.

Still eager to fight, the UFC offered to find Della Maddalena a third opponent for the following week, landing on newcomer Bassil Hafez, who pushed the streaking Australian to his limits. Della Maddalena came away with a split decision win, a Fight of the Night bonus, a fifth straight UFC victory, and a crazy story to tell about his work trip to Las Vegas in the summer of 2023.

Noche UFC Full Fight Card Preview

“Yeah, 100 percent — craziest experience yet,” said Della Maddalena, who returns to action this weekend opposite Kevin Holland in the Noche UFC co-main event. “Me and my coaches always say we don’t prepare for one person — we’re just prepared in general and ready to go, and you know what? I thought this is the sport and this was just good practice. I assumed this might happen in the future and it was something I should prepare for, so I just tried to stay focused on the task at hand.